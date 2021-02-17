David Warner and Dale Steyn enter The Hundred draft ahead of Monday selection

Australia's David Warner has eight domestic T20 centuries and one for his country

Australian opener David Warner and South African paceman Dale Steyn are among the last entrants to sign up for Monday's The Hundred draft.

The pair will join over 250 international players contesting for a playing spot in the draft but with just seven overseas spots available face still opposition.

0:31 Australia limited-overs captain Aaron Finch says he is 'excited' to lead the Northern Superchargers in this summer's inaugural The Hundred Australia limited-overs captain Aaron Finch says he is 'excited' to lead the Northern Superchargers in this summer's inaugural The Hundred

Meanwhile, over 250 domestic players will fight it out for just 28 domestic spots. That pool includes England internationals Ben Foakes, Olly Stone and Dom Bess.

Rob Hilman, director of event operations, said: "We are delighted with the level of interest we've had from both overseas and domestic players.

The Men's player retention list and draft order for the 2021 edition of The Hundred ahead of Monday's draft

"There is a huge appetite to play in The Hundred which is designed to open up cricket to more families and young people with fast world-class action on the pitch and blockbuster entertainment off it.

"The calibre of the players involved means that it's going to be an exciting men's draft - with a lot of competition for spaces amongst really top-drawer names."

Watch the men's and the women's The Hundred competitions live on Sky Sports Cricket this summer!