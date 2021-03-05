Australia thrash New Zealand by 50 runs in fourth T20 international to set up series decider

Aaron Finch's late sixes took Australia to a total way beyond New Zealand's reach

Australia took their five-match T20I series with New Zealand to a decider after thrashing the Black Caps by 50 runs in game four in Wellington.

Australia were 2-0 down in the series but have now levelled up proceedings at 2-2 after following Wednesday's 64-run victory with another handsome win on Friday.

​​​Aaron Finch's side rolled the hosts for 106 in 18.5 overs as they pursued 157 for victory with left-arm spinner Ashton Agar - who bagged 6-40 on Wednesday - starring again with 2-11 from four overs.

Agar's fellow spinners Adam Zampa and Glenn Maxwell also took two wickets, while seamer Kane Richardson claimed three, as New Zealand folded in their bid to top Australia's Finch-inspired 156-6.

Finch (79no off 55) crunched Kyle Jamieson for four sixes in a 26-run final over having initially laboured his way to a 47-ball half-century as he overtook David Warner as Australia's leading run-scorer in T20 internationals - Finch now on 2,310 runs compared to Warner's 2,265.

New Zealand had reduced Australia to 114-6 in Wellington

Australia, who elected to bat, were struggling on 114-6 in the 17th over, with a series of batsmen, including Maxwell (18) and Marcus Stoinis (19), dismissed after making starts - New Zealand leg-spinner Ish Sodhi with three wickets and seamer Trent Boult two.

However, captain Finch's late hitting swung the momentum Australia's way and the visitors did not let it slip as they reduced New Zealand to 82-9 at Sky Stadium.

Ashton Agar took two wickets for Australia to cap an excellent few days for him personally

Jamieson (30 off 18) launched a few lusty blows of his own as New Zealand made it into triple figures but he was last man out, caught at long-on off the bowling of Richardson.

The sides will now meet in a winner-takes-all T20 at the same venue on Sunday, ahead of the final T20I between New Zealand Women and England Women.