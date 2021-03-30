New Zealand clinch series win by beating Bangladesh in rain-affected second T20 international

Daryl Mitchell (L) and Glenn Phillips (R) shared in an unbroken 62-run stand to propel New Zealand to a match-winning score in the second T20I against Bangladesh

New Zealand beat Bangladesh by 28 runs in their rain-affected second T20 international to clinch a series win with one game to play.

Sent in to bat by Bangladesh, New Zealand were 173-5 in the 18th over when their innings was cut short by rain. Bangladesh were ultimately set a revised target of 170 from 16 overs under Duckworth Lewis and finished short on 142-7.

Amid bizarre scenes, play resumed after the rain break without Bangladesh yet knowing what their revised target was. The umpires stopped the match with Bangladesh 12-0 after 1.3 overs, before match referee Jeff Crowe officially calculated the new total. During the delay, Crowe at one point had what appeared to be an angry exchange with Bangladesh coach Russell Domingo.

Bangladesh had looked on pace to pull off the extraordinary chase when Soumya Sarkar scored a 25-ball half-century, adding 81 for the second wicket with Mohammad Naim (38 off 35). The pair took 19 runs from the sixth over bowled by Ish Sodhi and 20 from the seventh from Adam Milne to have the touring side well set at 76-1.

Soumya eventually fell for 51 to Tim Southee (2-21) in the 11th over, Glenn Phillips dismissed Naim in the 13th and speedster Milne returned to bowl both Mahmudullah (21) and Afif Hossain (2) in the 14th as the Bangladesh chase fell apart.

Earlier, Phillips cracked an unbeaten 58 from 31 balls, and Daryl Mitchell 34 from 16, to propel the Black Caps up to a match-winning total.

Martin Guptill managed 21 from 18 at the top of the order, but was one of a number of New Zealand batsmen to get a start before getting out, along with Finn Allen (17 off 10), Devon Conway (15 off 9) and Will Young (14 off 17) before Phillips and Mitchell came together in 14th over.

"It's nice to have another series in the bag," said T20 captain Tim Southee after New Zealand claimed a seventh series win of the home summer.

"It's been a very, very good summer, and been great to be part of. We're very privileged here in New Zealand to have teams come in here and help make a great summer."

The third and final T20 of the three-match series will be played in Auckland on Thursday.