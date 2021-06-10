Vitality Blast: Surrey's Will Jacks smashes 70 from 24 balls in win over Middlesex at Lord's

Will Jacks smashed a pulsating 70 from just 24 balls and Tom Curran took a stunning catch as Surrey beat Middlesex by 54 runs in the Vitality Blast London derby at Lord's.

Jacks hammered nine sixes - including one onto the roof of the Lord's Grandstand - and reached 50 from just 15 balls as Surrey posted 223-6, an innings in which Jacks' opening partner, Jason Roy, scored 45 from 42 balls.

Paul Stirling struck 58 from 28 balls as Middlesex reached 87-0 in the ninth over of the chase but he was then run out by Tom Curran.

Curran went on to produce an even better piece of fielding with a superb one-handed grab on the run to dismiss Stevie Eskinazi (36 off 33) and he also caught England captain Eoin Morgan (32 off 17) as Middlesex made only 169-9 in reply.

Tom's brother Sam finished with 4-29 from his four overs as he struck three times in the final over of the game, including bowling Steve Finn with the last ball of the match.

Elsewhere in the South Group, Gloucestershire beat Glamorgan by four runs with Marnus Labuschagne's 93 not out from 56 balls coming in vain for the Welsh county.

Glamorgan required 19 from Ryan Higgins' final over to top Gloucestershire's 179-6 and although Labuschagne struck two fours and six, the other three balls were dot balls as the hosts ended on 175-9.

Glenn Phillips hit 44 from 32 balls and Benny Howell 30 off 15 in Gloucestershire's knock.

Opener Finn Allen made an unbeaten 73 off 51 balls as Lancashire Lightning made it two wins out of two with a 16-run victory over Leicestershire Foxes.

Allen batted through his side's innings of 172-8 and that total proved too many for the visitors, who finished on 156-5 despite Scott Steel's 54 not out.

Jos Buttler scored 22 from 16 balls for Lancashire, who began their campaign by beating Derbyshire on Wednesday.

Lancashire's Roses rivals Yorkshire Vikings were also victorious with Jonny Bairstow (34) top-scoring in a six-wicket win over Birmingham Bears at Emerald Headingley.

Bairstow's knock, plus contributions from the middle order, including Dawid Malan (23) and Tom Kohler-Cadmore (31no), saw Yorkshire past Birmingham's 144-8 with nine balls to spare.

Bears had been limited by Jordan Thompson's 3-23 after being inserted, with Sam Hain's 59 ultimately coming in a losing cause.