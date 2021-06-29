Sussex hit by Covid problems after teenage batsman Tom Clark returns positive test

Sussex confirmed that their 19-year-old batsman Tom Clark tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday

Eight Sussex players are currently self-isolating after teenage batsman Tom Clark tested positive for Covid-19.

Ollie Robinson, Delray Rawlins, Henry Crocombe, Jamie Atkins, James Coles, Tom Haines and Sean Hunt and are now in quarantine after being identified as close contacts of Clark's.

England seamer Robinson, big-hitting batsman Rawlins and teenager Crocombe were all withdrawn from the squad ahead of tonight's Vitality Blast clash against Kent, with Stuart Meaker and Ali Orr brought in as cover.

Nevertheless, the match was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to heavy rain at Hove, as Sussex's bid to regain top spot in the South Group was curtailed by their fifth no result of the season.

The club also confirmed that an academy player and a member of the team's support staff are also self-isolating after they were also in close contact with the 19-year-old in the 48 hours before he experienced symptoms.

