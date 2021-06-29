England Women's Nat Sciver expects India to 'come out with fight' in second ODI at Taunton

10:14 Watch the best bits from the first ODI between England and India at Bristol as the home side won by eight wickets with 91 balls to spare Watch the best bits from the first ODI between England and India at Bristol as the home side won by eight wickets with 91 balls to spare

England Women vice-captain Nat Sciver says her side are expecting India to "come out with a bit of fight" in the second one-day international of the series at Taunton on Wednesday.

Sciver, alongside Tammy Beaumont, powered England to a dominant eight-wicket victory over India in Sunday's opener with an unbroken century stand at Bristol.

Mithali Raj anchored India with 72, but it was never enough to seriously stretch England's top order, who eased home with 91 balls remaining.

Beaumont batted through for 87 not out and Sciver smashed an unbeaten 74, with both batters going at exactly a run-a-ball.

"If we were in [India's] position, we'd certainly want to punch back a bit and make sure that we don't do the same again, so we're expecting India to come out with a bit of fight, said Sciver, ahead of a game you can watch live on Sky Sports Cricket from 1.30pm on Wednesday.

"Hopefully with our skill that we've got with the ball and with the bat we can put on a good performance again."

During the first ODI, Sciver scored her 2,000th run in the format, at an average of just over 40.

She added: "I'm really happy actually that I managed to put a partnership together.

"In the games leading up to the series, I had been a bit frustrated and not been able to get a score.

"We'd spoken about having a partnership over 100 and just making sure that we were clinical really.

"I was patient and just played my natural game, hit straight and made use of the bad ball.

"I was just very happy to be out there at the end with her and I felt like I was in a good spot to push on."

