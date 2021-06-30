Vitality Blast: Ben Curran fires quickfire fifty as Northants beat Durham

Ben Curran smashed 62 off 33 balls as Northamptonshire Steelbacks beat Durham in the Vitality Blast

Ben Curran became the third Curran brother to score a Vitality Blast fifty and Graeme White became Northamptonshire Steelbacks' greatest T20 wicket-taker as Durham were comfortably beaten by 30 runs.

Curran thrashed 62 off 33 balls, with siblings Tom and Sam applauding while watching the live stream from the England team hotel - having reached his half-century in a blistering 19 balls.

The middle Curran brother put on 101 with opening partner Ricardo Vasconcelos, who struck 60, as the Steelbacks posted a score of 173-5 at Wantage Road.

White then overtook David Willey to take his T20 tally to 76 wickets as he celebrated with 4-26 as Durham were bowled out for 143 in reply.

Durham and England's Ben Stokes, continuing his comeback from injury, claimed 2-37 from his four overs with the ball, but fell for a four-ball duck with the bat.

Birmingham Bears blew the Vitality Blast North Group wide open with a thumping 10-wicket win over Yorkshire Vikings at Edgbaston.

The Bears bounced back from three successive defeats with the most resounding of victories after bowling out top-of-the-table Yorkshire for just 81 in 15.3 overs.

A Vikings side heavily depleted by England call-ups and injury lost all 10 wickets for 62 runs in 86 balls as Carlos Brathwaite took 3-7, Craig Miles 3-19, and Danny Briggs 2-12. It was their lowest total in the Blast and the lowest by any team at Edgbaston.

Adam Hose (46no off 31) and Ed Pollock (33no off 23) then quickly chased down the runs without loss in 8.3 overs to secure the Bears' first 10-wicket Blast win.

Surrey moved to the top of the Vitality Blast South Group after their bowlers successfully defended a target of 147 and kept Hampshire Hawks rooted to the foot of the table.

In the first Blast match to be played in front of a crowd at The Ageas Bowl in 22 months, the home side looked to have given themselves a great chance of securing just a second win of the season after holding Surrey to 146-7 after winning the toss and electing to field.

However, a Jamie Overton-inspired Surrey then restricted the Hawks to 126-8 to seal a 20-run victory, with the former Somerset quick finishing with figures of 2-14 from four outstanding overs. Gus Atkinson too pitched in with an impressive 3-21.