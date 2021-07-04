Sixteen-year-old Sussex batsman Danial Ibrahim defies Glamorgan on day one of County Championship clash

Danial Ibrahim, 16, made an unbeaten 41 to defy Glamorgan's bowlers on day one at Hove

Sixteen-year-old Danial Ibrahim defied Glamorgan's dominant bowlers as Sussex struggled to 161-7 on the opening day of their LV= Insurance County Championship match at Hove.

In just his second appearance in the competition, Ibrahim made 41 not out in two hours.

Sussex had been in deep trouble at 96-6 when Ibrahim was joined at the crease by Will Beer, but the pair put on 65 for the seventh wicket - the highest partnership of a troubled innings - before Beer was out to the last ball of the day.

The hosts were depleted with eight players self-isolating because of a Covid-19 case within the camp.

England vs Pakistan Live on

Devon Conway marked his first-class debut for Somerset with 88 on a rain-affected opening day of the match with Leicestershire at Taunton.

The New Zealand international faced 146 balls and hit 15 fours, sharing an opening stand of 143 with Steve Davies (65) before Will Davis and Gavin Griffiths led a spirited Leicestershire fightback, which saw the hosts close on 242-7.

Sit back and enjoy highlights from the most in-form batsman around the world 🤩🤩#SOMvLEI #WeAreSomerset@BLACKCAPS pic.twitter.com/VbNsdRjNyn — Somerset Cricket 🏏 (@SomersetCCC) July 4, 2021

Davis ended the day with 2-40 and Griffiths 3-48.

Northamptonshire's Ricardo Vasconcelos had a day to remember as the hosts dominated a rain-affected day one of their vital clash with Yorkshire.

Acting captain Vasconcelos was presented with his county cap before play by injured skipper Adam Rossington and then claimed three catches behind the stumps as Yorkshire stumbled to 158 all out.

21 | Stumps, Ricardo Vasconcelos heads in unbeaten on 32.



Northamptonshire 61/2. pic.twitter.com/keZWe0W44a — Northamptonshire CCC (@NorthantsCCC) July 4, 2021

Rob Keogh and Tom Taylor proved the pick of the Northamptonshire attack with 2-8 and 2-14 respectively, while the visitors would have been in a far more perilous position without a career-best 71 from youngster George Hill.

Northamptonshire closed 61-2 in reply around a second break for rain with Vasconcelos 32 not out.

Jordan Clark and Rikki Clarke stepped up in impressive fashion as Surrey's undermanned bowling attack reduced Hampshire to 229-7 on day one of the game at the Ageas Bowl.

The duo grabbed three wickets apiece after Kyle Jamieson was forced off the field after just six overs due to injury.

Surrey were also without England batsman Ollie Pope, who missed the match due to a thigh strain picked up in Friday's Vitality Blast defeat by Kent.

🎥 HIGHLIGHTS



All of the action from Day One of Surrey's away @CountyChamp fixture against @hantscricket. pic.twitter.com/IBd258yBAO — Surrey Cricket (@surreycricket) July 4, 2021

Derbyshire have work to do to post a competitive first-innings total after a rain-affected opening day of their match against Nottinghamshire at Trent Bridge.

Propping up the Group One table after failing to win any of their first eight matches, Derbyshire made 91-5 from the 47 overs that were possible.

Matt Critchley top-scored with 23 and Luke Fletcher claimed two wickets to draw level with Durham's Chris Rushworth as the competition's leading wicket-taker with 40 victims.

James Anderson was named in the Lancashire XI to play Kent at Emirates Old Trafford but the England bowler will have to wait until day two for a chance to get into the action as the first day was washed out, as was day one of Warwickshire's meeting with Durham at Edgbaston.