Australia all-rounder Ellyse Perry withdraws from The Hundred for personal reasons

Australia all-rounder Ellyse Perry has withdrawn from the inaugural edition of The Hundred for personal reasons

Australia all-rounder Ellyse Perry has withdrawn from the inaugural edition of The Hundred for personal reasons.

Perry, 30, was due to play for Birmingham Phoenix in the England and Wales Cricket Board's new 100-ball tournament.

Beth Barrett-Wild, head of the women's competition, said: "We are obviously very disappointed that Ellyse Perry has had to withdraw from the Hundred due to personal circumstances, but we completely understand her decision and wish her all the best."

Invincibles vs Originals Live on

The Hundred starts with a women's match between Oval Invincibles and Manchester Originals at The Kia Oval on Wednesday, July 21, with the men's competition starting a day later at the same venue.

Sky Sports will show all 68 games live - 34 women's and 34 men's - while all women's matches and a significant number of men's games will be streamed live on the Sky Cricket YouTube channel.