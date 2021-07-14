England v Pakistan: Eoin Morgan among returning stars for T20 series

Captain Eoin Morgan will return to lead England against Pakistan

England captain Eoin Morgan is one of several star names to return from a coronavirus-enforced absence to face Pakistan in a three-match T20 series.

The likes of Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy, Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali also return having missed the three-match ODI series against the same opponent after a Covid-19 outbreak in the England camp.

Members of the new-look squad that ultimately faced - and swept - Pakistan in the 50-over format have been rewarded, with bowlers Saqib Mahmood and Matt Parkinson included, along with all-rounder Lewis Gregory.

Saqib Mahmood is included after starring in a three-match ODI series against Pakistan

Ben Stokes, who stood in for Morgan as skipper against Pakistan, is rested, but Jos Buttler returns having been rested himself for the ODI series.

England head coach Chris Silverwood said: "The Royal London Series success against Pakistan showcased the exciting depth of talent we have developed in men's white-ball cricket.

England vs Pakistan Live on

"We have selected a T20 squad that sees the return of many of our most experienced players after their period of isolation. Additionally, we have rewarded some of the players involved in the 50-over series win with selection which allows us to manage multi-format players as we prepare for the much-anticipated Test series against India.

"I would like to express my thanks to Ben Stokes and the players for their efforts over the last week, and the counties for their support in getting this series on."

11:30 The best of the action from the 3rd ODI between England and Pakistan. The best of the action from the 3rd ODI between England and Pakistan.

Mahmood took nine wickets in the three matches against Pakistan to announce himself as an option for England's short-format teams, while Parkinson put himself forward as a backup to first-choice spinner Adil Rashid by taking five wickets in the series.

Gregory delivered knocks of 40 and 77, while also contributing four wickets while limiting Pakistan's scoring.

The series begins on Friday at Trent Bridge, with matches to follow at Headingley on Sunday and Old Trafford on Tuesday. England then begin a five-match Test series against India on August 4.

England IT20 squad for Pakistan series:

Eoin Morgan (Middlesex - captain), Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), Jonny Bairstow (Yorkshire), Jake Ball (Nottinghamshire), Tom Banton (Somerset), Jos Buttler (Lancashire), Tom Curran (Surrey), Lewis Gregory (Somerset), Chris Jordan (Sussex), Liam Livingstone (Lancashire), Saqib Mahmood (Lancashire), Dawid Malan (Yorkshire), Matt Parkinson (Lancashire), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Jason Roy (Surrey), David Willey (Yorkshire)

Watch the first match of the IT20 series between England and Pakistan at Trent Bridge from 6pm on Friday on Sky Sports Cricket.