The Hundred team guide: Manchester Originals - all you need to know

Harmanpreet Kaur and Sophie Ecclestone are just two superstars in a women's team that will fear no one while Jos Buttler leads a men's side stacked with ferocious batting power, watch out in the stands at Emirates Old Trafford...

Women's squad (overseas players in bold)

Kate Cross (captain), Harmanpreet Kaur (India), Mignon du Preez (South Africa), Lizelle Lee (South Africa), Danielle Collins, Alice Dyson, Cordelia Griffith, Hannah Jones, Georgie Boyce, Natalie Brown, Ellie Threlkeld, Alex Hartley, Emma Lamb, Sophie Ecclestone, Laura Jackson

Men's squad (overseas players in bold)

Jos Buttler, Lockie Ferguson (New Zealand), Carlos Brathwaite (West Indies), Colin Munro (New Zealand), Joe Clarke, Phil Salt, Matt Parkinson, Jamie Overton, Tom Lammonby, Steven Finn, Colin Ackermann, Richard Gleeson, Tom Hartley, Ollie Robinson, Sam Hain, Fred Klaassen

Coaches: The men's side will be led by former Australia international Simon Katich. He spent time at Emirates Old Trafford during a stint with Lancashire his playing days and is currently head coach of IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore. Paul Shaw, head coach of the Lancashire Women and North West Thunder teams, will assume the same role for the women's side.

Home ground: Emirates Old Trafford

Men's star players: You can't look past Jos Buttler. The England man is a superstar but even when he disappears to join up with the Test side, there is no shortage of power in the Originals' batting line-up. Phil Salt showcased his skills in England's recent ODI series with Pakistan and Kiwi Colin Munro will have fans diving for cover in the stands too. As for the bowlers, the pace of Lockie Ferguson is sure to excite and, after shining for England recently, local lad Matt Parkinson will have batters in a spin with his leggies.

Women's star players: India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur found form at just the right time as far the Originals are concerned as she showed signs of getting back to her best in the T20 series against England - a worry for all opposition bowlers. Lizelle Lee is a powerhouse at the top of the order and then there are a few of the locals: Emma Lamb has been in stunning form in the Charlotte Edwards Cup, England seamer Kate Cross will captain the side and left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone is quite simply the No 1 bowler in the women's game.

How far can the men's team go? Buttler is undoubtedly the leading light and losing him to England duty will hurt them but in Salt, Munro, Joe Clarke and - remember the name? - Carlos Brathwaite, the Originals will not lack for players capable of clearing the ropes in his absence. Ollie Robinson is the only other player who may be lost to an international call-up so they should have a settled group to work with and a good mix of experienced pros, such as Steven Finn, and talented youngsters, step forward Tom Lammonby. Success is likely to be built on an all-round team effort as much as individual brilliance but that could well take them to Finals Day - and from there, anything is possible...

0:34 Manchester Originals captain Kate Cross believes The Hundred can inspire a whole new generation of female players to get involved in cricket Manchester Originals captain Kate Cross believes The Hundred can inspire a whole new generation of female players to get involved in cricket

How far can the women's team go? All the way. This is a squad brimming with talent and with match-winners such as Kaur, Lee and Ecclestone in their ranks, they will back themselves to beat anyone and everyone. Alongside those world stars, there are plenty of players with points to prove, not least Alex Hartley, a World Cup winner with England, who has since lost favour but will be out to show she is worthy of a recall. They will take some stopping.

The Hundred starts with a women's match between Oval Invincibles and Manchester Originals at The Kia Oval on Wednesday, July 21, with the men's competition starting a day later at the same venue.

Sky Sports will show all 68 games live - 34 women's and 34 men's - while all women's matches and a significant number of men's games will be streamed live on the Sky Cricket YouTube channel.