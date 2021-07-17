Liam Livingstone's record-breaking England hundred puts him right in T20 World Cup shake-up

11:51 Watch highlights from the first T20 international between England and Pakistan as Liam Livingstone smashed a remarkable 42-ball hundred Watch highlights from the first T20 international between England and Pakistan as Liam Livingstone smashed a remarkable 42-ball hundred

Liam Livingstone - England record breaker.

The Lancashire batsman blazed his nation's fast-ever international century when he reached the milestone from just 42 balls against Pakistan in Friday's T20 international at Trent Bridge.

Livingstone's innings - in which he thumped nine sixes and six fours - came in a losing cause, with England all out for 201 chasing a whopping 233.

But the night was very much a win for Livingstone personally, with his pulsating knock in just his ninth game for his country giving him "the best day of my career" and significantly boosting his hopes of making England's T20 World Cup squad later this year...

Stuart Broad - 'Once in a lifetime knock'

"It was brutal. He struck it beautifully from the moment he came in - against seam, against spin. He hit nine sixes and they were all clearing the rope by a country mile!

"It was one of those knocks that you play once in a lifetime really, so to do it so early in his international career is amazing.

"He might well have forced his way into the T20 World Cup squad with a performance like that. I think we'll see a lot more of him in white-ball cricket for England in the future.

"He has such power, and can hit good balls for six. That's what the likes of Eoin Morgan, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler want in the changing room - people who can play innings like this."

Livingstone crunched nine sixes and six fours in Nottingham on Friday evening

Eoin Morgan - 'As good as any of our innings'

"It was an incredible knock. The biggest compliment I can pay him is that over the last six years as a group our changing room has watched some incredible innings - Buttler, [Jason] Roy, Moeen [Ali] - and that was as good as any of them."

Michael Atherton - 'Livingstone ready for this level'

"What a night for Livingstone! His greatest day in cricket and a fabulous innings from him. He has shown in the franchise T20 leagues that he is a player ready for this level.

1:28 Livingstone reached three figures at Trent Bridge with a massive six! Livingstone reached three figures at Trent Bridge with a massive six!

"What a versatile player he is. He can bat at the top, bat in the middle, bowl off-spin, leg-spin and his six-hitting ability is fantastic!

Liam Livingstone - 'Best day of my career'

"I love being around this environment but I'm not looking too far ahead [to the T20 World Cup]. I've been guilty of doing that before it gets me nowhere, so it's certainly not something I'm doing [now].

"The most pleasing thing is the work that I've put in, travelling around the world to try and gain the experience and maturity, is all coming together. It's about trying to be a little bit more in control.

"Throughout my career, I've been someone who has been a little more reckless; I've obviously got an ability to strike a ball but the thing I needed to get better at was consistency.

"I would say it's the best [day] of my career. I had a look at a couple of balls and then 'away we go'. I felt really good out there and it was just one of those days."

