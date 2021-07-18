England level T20 series against Pakistan as spinners do the damage at Headingley

Matt Parkinson and Moeen Ali impressed as England levelled the T20 series with victory over Pakistan at Leeds

England levelled the T20 series against Pakistan with a 45-run win as their spinners came to the fore at Emerald Headingley.

After setting the tourists 201 to win, Adil Rashid (2-30), Moeen Ali (2-32) and Matt Parkinson (1-25) shared five wickets between them through the middle overs to leave Pakistan's chase in tatters and despite some brief lower-order resistance, they finished on 155-9.

Jos Buttler (59 from 39 balls) returned to the side as captain, with Eoin Morgan rested, and led England's batting effort with his 14th T20I fifty, sharing a 67-run stand with Moeen (36 from 16) and a partnership of 52 with Liam Livingstone (38 from 23), who followed up his stunning century at Trent Bridge by clearing The Emerald Stand with one enormous six.

England's victory squares the series at 1-1 and sets up a tantalising decider at Emirates Old Trafford.

After being put in, England looked set to make a flying start as Jason Roy heaved the second ball of the innings over the legside and into the Western Terrace but Imad Wasim (2-37) had his revenge a couple of balls later, having the opener caught at backward point before dismissing Dawid Malan (1) in his next over.

Imad Wasim got Pakistan off to a great start with the wickets of Jason Roy and Dawid Malan

Thrown together at 18-2, Buttler and Moeen soon had the hosts moving in the right direction, Buttler ramping Mohammad Hasnain for six before Moeen got stuck into Haris Rauf (2-48) as 38 runs came from the last two overs of the powerplay.

The fifty stand came up from 24 balls but Moeen's eye-catching knock was ended by Hasnain in the eighth as the left-hander tried to punch over the top and was caught at mid-off.

Livingstone, coming off the back of a record-breaking knock in the series opener, came in and soon found his range, nailing Rauf for a six over long on - and that was just the start as he advanced and launched Imad over long off for a mighty six.

Jos Buttler reached his 14th T20I fifty from 33 balls in his comeback game

Buttler brought up his half-century from 33 balls but departed in the 14th over after slapping Hasnain (3-51) to mid-off.

Jonny Bairstow (13), dropped back to No 6 as England gave others a chance up the order, came and went quickly but Livingstone was firing and stunned the capacity crowd in Leeds with a potentially the biggest six this famous old ground has seen; the sailed back over Rauf's head and just kept going, over the three-tier stand and onto the rugby ground behind.

0:43 Liam Livingstone hits one of the biggest sixes some of the commentators have ever seen! Liam Livingstone hits one of the biggest sixes some of the commentators have ever seen!

He looked set for more but a mix up with Tom Curran saw him run out in the 16th over to dash England's hopes of making a score well in excess of 200.

They did manage to scramble up to that mark though before the ever-impressive Shaheen Shah Afridi (1-28) bowled Parkinson to wrap up the innings with a ball remaining in the 20th.

England vs Pakistan Live on

The visitors started brightly again through Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan and the hosts may have feared the worst when the pair brought up the fifty partnership in the sixth over, but Saqib Mahmood got them on the board when he had Babar (22) caught at cover later in the same over.

Then it was over to the spinners. Rashid had Sohaib Maqsood (15) stumped by Buttler and then produced a brilliant one-handed catch off his own bowling in his next over to remove Rizwan (37 from 29).

Adil Rashid took 2-30 as he returned the England side on his home ground

Parkinson was causing problems at the other end while it was Moeen, brought on to replace Rashid, who produced perhaps the match-clinching over as he had Mohammad Hafeez (10) caught in the deep before bowling Fakhar Zaman (8) with a ripper as the left-hander advanced.

It took until the final ball of his four overs but Parkinson finally got his much-deserved wicket when Azam Khan (1) walked past a well-flighted leggie to give Buttler the simplest of stumpings.

Shadab Khan (36no from 22) and Imad (20 from 13) were at least able to reduce the margin of defeat but the latter holed out off Curran (1-22).

Mahmood (3-33) helped himself to a couple more wickets late on but focus now turns to Manchester and a winner-takes-all clash on Tuesday.

Watch the third T20 international between England and Pakistan, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 6pm on Tuesday.