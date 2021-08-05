James Anderson: Virat Kohli wicket prompted 'outpouring of emotion', says England fast bowler

James Anderson, pictured celebrating after his wicket of Virat Kohli first ball

James Anderson says the wicket of Indian captain Virat Kohli first ball prompted an "outpouring of emotion" from the fast bowler as he dragged England back into the game on day two of the first Test at Trent Bridge.

Anderson dismissed Cheteshwar Pujara and Kohli with consecutive deliveries to find himself on a hat-trick as his burst in the afternoon session injected fresh excitement into the match, with India slipping from 97-0 before lunch to 112-4, before then closing out the day on 125-4 as the rain intervened.

Talking up England's efforts, Anderson told reporters at the close of play: "We knew if we got one wicket we could maybe get a cluster - and that's what we did.

"We stuck to our task really well as a group. I thought it was a really good fightback.

"To get a couple of quick ones like that was important, especially Virat, with him being such an influential player for them. It's always good to get him early."

Anderson added on his celebration: "It was an outpour of emotion really, getting the team back in the game and getting their best player out."

The other big news of the day came off the field, with the ECB confirming that fast bowler Jofra Archer will miss the T20 World Cup and the Ashes in Australia after suffering a recurrence of a stress fracture of his right elbow.

Anderson said of the blow: "It's a huge disappointment for Jofra and the team. He has been a really influential part of the team for the last couple of years.

"He's a huge miss with what is coming up in the rest of the year but, also, I think this injury is something that has been bugging him for quite a while so hopefully this can now be the end of it - get it healed, rehab it and come back stronger.

"As I say, he has been great for this team and we want him back, fully fit and firing."