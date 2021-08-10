Stuart Broad: England bowler an injury doubt for second Test against India with calf strain

England bowler Stuart Broad is a doubt for the second Test

Stuart Broad has emerged as an injury doubt for Thursday's second Test against India.

Broad sat out Tuesday's net session at Lord's after discomfort in his calf during the warm-ups and will be assessed by medics before a decision is made over his availability for what would be his 150th Test.

The 35-year-old went wicketless in the first innings of last week's drawn series opener at Trent Bridge and lacked his usual control, but he looked in better form on the fourth evening when he took the only wicket of India's rain-shortened second innings.

Broad tweaked his calf as England warmed up at Lord's on Tuesday

Should Broad be ruled out, or if England decide not to risk him, Durham quick Mark Wood is on hand to offer a different option. Wood may well have come in anyway to freshen up a side that lacked a 90mph option in Nottingham.

Somerset's Craig Overton, who was added to the squad when Ben Stokes withdrew to prioritise his mental health, is also part of the 18-man squad.

An update from the England and Wales Cricket Board read: "England seamer Stuart Broad has tweaked his right calf in today's warm-up at Lord's.

"He was unable to train this afternoon with the rest of the England squad. Broad will have a scan tomorrow to determine the extent of his injury."

England captain Joe Root is confident Moeen Ali can once again be a match-winner in Test cricket following his recall to the squad for the second Test against India at Lord's.

Moeen has predominantly spent the last two years as a limited-overs specialist, with his only Test appearance since the 2019 Ashes coming in February, in England's second Test defeat to India in Chennai.

The 34-year-old all-rounder has most recently been in fabulous form for Birmingham Phoenix in The Hundred, captaining the team to the top of the men's table.

"He's certainly a big contender to play," Root said on Tuesday. "He has been called up to the squad for his capability with both bat and ball.

"The message is: just to go out there and be Moeen Ali. He has the ability to win games with bat and ball, he's proven that. He plays his best cricket when he is enjoying it and he's full of confidence - it certainly looks that way at the moment, the way he has taken to The Hundred.

"With the way he has led Birmingham Phoenix, I would happily give him a huge amount of responsibility if he does play because he responds extremely well to that.

"He is a leader within the dressing room, a great personality who drags people with him on the field and in the dressing room, so it will be great to have him back around.

"He is a great ambassador for the game so it's wonderful to see him back in the Test arena. If he gets an opportunity he'll be desperate to impress and show everyone how good he is in Test cricket as well as white-ball cricket.

"When you come into a series with not much cricket behind you, that is where you have to call on your experiences and he's certainly got that in bagfuls."

