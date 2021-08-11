England and India docked two World Test Championship points for slow over rates in first Test

England and India have both been docked World Test Championship points for slow over rates in the first Test at Trent Bridge

England and India have been fined 40 per cent of their match fees and penalised two World Test Championship points each for maintaining slow over rates in the first Test in Nottingham.

Both sides had received four points each after the first Test ended in a draw after a final day washout at Trent Bridge.

However, the points have now been halved after both teams were ruled to be two overs short of their targets by match referee Chris Broad.

Both sets of players have also been fined 40 per cent of their match fees - losing 20 per cent for each over their side failed to bowl in the allotted time.

Captains Joe Root and Virat Kohli both pleaded guilty and accepted the sanctions.

The second Test of the five-match series gets underway at Lord's on Thursday.

Earlier this year, Australia missed out on a place in the inaugural World Test Championship final after being docked points for a slow over rate in the Boxing Day Test against India.

Australia were penalised four points - a penalty which allowed New Zealand to finish narrowly above them in the final standings.

England bowler Stuart Broad has emerged as an injury doubt for the second Test at Lord's.

Broad sat out Tuesday's net session after discomfort in his calf during the warm-ups and will be assessed by medics before a decision is made over his availability for what would be his 150th Test.

England captain Joe Root says he has 'always been a huge fan' of Moeen Ali and is delighted to have him back in the Test squad for the first time in six months

The 35-year-old went wicketless in the first innings of last week's drawn series opener at Trent Bridge and lacked his usual control, but he looked in better form on the fourth evening when he took the only wicket of India's rain-shortened second innings.

Should Broad be ruled out, or if England decide not to risk him, Durham quick Mark Wood is on hand to offer a different option. Wood may well have come in anyway to freshen up a side that lacked a 90mph option in Nottingham.

Somerset's Craig Overton, who was added to the squad when Ben Stokes withdrew to prioritise his mental health, is also part of the 18-man squad.