The Hundred: Southern Brave lose Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur for the rest of The Hundred

Smriti Mandhana struck seven fours and three sixes on her way to 78 against Welsh Fire

Southern Brave's Smriti Mandhana will fly home from the UK in order to see her family before India's tour of Australia.

The opener - who has scored 167 runs in the tournament, including a top score of 78 against Welsh Fire on Wednesday - will take no further part in the tournament and will be replaced by Ireland's Gaby Lewis.

Mandhana's Indian team-mate Harmanpreet Kaur will also fly home immediately, having sustained an injury to her quad, but Manchester Originals have opted not to replace her.

Mandhana said: "It's been a fantastic competition to be involved in and I've really enjoyed it.

"I would love to be able to stay with the team until the final but we've been away from home for a long time with more tours ahead. I'll be watching the team at Lord's and hoping they can continue our good form."

In the men's competition, Trent Rockets have recalled Marchant de Lange after Wahab Riaz was ruled out of the rest of the competition due to an injury.

