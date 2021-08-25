England bowl India out for 78 to dominate day one and seize control of third Test at Headingley

James Anderson took 3-6 in a remarkable new-ball spell as England rolled India for 78

England seized early control of the third Test after a devastating bowling display saw India skittled for 78 on day one at Emerald Headingley.

James Anderson set the tone with a masterful new-ball spell of 3-6 in eight overs, dismissing India captain Virat Kohli (7) for the second time in the series.

Ollie Robinson (2-16) then struck either side of lunch before Craig Overton (3-14) and Sam Curran (2-27) each took two wickets in two balls as India lost four wickets for no runs to slump to 67-9.

The innings was wrapped up after 40.4 overs as India, having chosen to bat first, posted their ninth-lowest total of all-time in Test cricket and their third-lowest against England.

Haseeb Hameed (60no) and Rory Burns (52no) then shared an unbroken stand of 120 for the first wicket to get through to stumps as England enjoyed just about the perfect day as they bid to level the five-match series.

Anderson needed just five balls at the start of the day to make the breakthrough, enticing KL Rahul into a booming drive and finding an edge through to Jos Buttler.

A beautiful out-swinger that went late accounted for Cheteshwar Pujara (1) as he nicked behind, defending on a fourth stump line but it was the wicket of Kohli in the 11th over that really got Anderson fired up.

It was another full delivery, another drive encouraged, just a hint of movement off the seam and another edge through to Buttler to bring a roar of delight from England's record wicket-taker.

Anderson's control of the swinging and seaming ball was at its magnificent best but even once his spell came to an end, India were going nowhere fast and suffered another blow when Robinson had Ajinkya Rahane (18) caught behind with the last ball before lunch.

Starting the afternoon session on 56-4, India were in need of some Rishabh Pant (2) magic but the counter-attack they would have been hoping for never arrived as the left-hander wafted at a relatively wide delivery from Robinson and edged behind to give Buttler his fifth catch.

The England man became just second wicketkeeper, after Australia's Brad Haddin, also against India, in 2014, to catch the first five wickets in a Test innings.

India opener Rohit Sharma (19) had batted diligently as the wickets tumbled at the other end but, ultimately, his dismissal was a tame one; slightly surprised by a bouncer from Overton and dollied a catch to mid-on as he tried to pull.

Craig Overton claimed three wickets to ensure India's tail did not wag

That was the first of four Indian wickets to fall in six balls without a run being scored as the tail that had wagged to such good effect at Lord's, was swiftly vanquished in Leeds.

Overton had Mohammed Shami caught in the cordon first ball and Sam Curran then trapped Ravindra Jadeja (4) and Jasprit Bumrah lbw with successive deliveries.

Neither bowler was able to complete the hat-trick but the damage was done and when Joe Root took a sharp catch at first slip to remove Mohammed Siraj and give Overton his third wicket, India's miserable first innings was over after little more than a session and a half.

It was then over to England's under-fire batsmen with Burns and Hameed walking out as the home side's 22nd different opening pair since Sir Andrew Strauss's retirement in 2012 and batted through to tea with minimal fuss.

They continued in the same manner in the evening session with Hameed, in his first home innings as a Test opener, looking increasingly assured, defending solidly and playing a number of eye-catching shots through the offside.

Burns had begun more cautiously but was just as secure and while India's bowlers were improved in the first hour after tea, beating the edge on a few occasions, England's openers - in a break with recent tradition - held firm.

The partnership breezed past 50 and Burns took them to within a run of India's total when he pulled a less-than-impressed Siraj for six over deep backward square before a Hameed boundary in the 32nd over gave England the lead.

It was the first time since the Melbourne Test of the victorious 2010/11 Ashes series that England had gone past the opposition's first-innings score without losing a wicket.

The milestones kept coming with the 100 partnership before Hameed offered the only genuine chance of the England innings when he edged a full delivery from Bumrah towards Rohit at second slip; the fielder went one-handed, the ball burst through and ran away for a boundary that took Hameed to his third Test fifty, from 110 balls.

Haseeb Hameed finished unbeaten on 60 as he and Rory Burns put on an unbroken 120 before stumps

Burns followed, bringing up his 10th Test half-century with a superbly-timed clip to the midwicket fence in the penultimate over of the day and Hameed gave the lively Headingley crowd one more boundary, his 11th, to cheer in the last.

After a day they could only have dreamed of, England will head into day two in a commanding position but with work still to be done to square the series.

