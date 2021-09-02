Ireland hammer Zimbabwe to clinch T20 series with one game to play

Mark Adair (left) and George Dockrell of Ireland celebrate the wicket of Zimbabwe's Tadiwanashe Marumani

Mark Adair claimed 4-23 as Ireland hammered Zimbabwe by 64 runs in their fourth T20 international to clinch a series win with one game to spare.

After Ireland were put in, Kevin O'Brien (47 off 39 balls) and Paul Stirling (39 off 33) put on 89 in 10.1 overs for the first wicket, and Andy Balbirnie then smashed a 22-ball 36 as the home side posted a score of 174-4.

It would prove to be a formidable target, as Adair accounted for Tadiwanashe Marumani (4), Regis Chakabva (11) and Dion Myers (4) all inside the opening four overs of the Zimbabwe chase.

Two overs later, Craig Young made it 30-4 by dismissing Wessley Madhevere for 6 and Zimbabwe could never recover.

Captain Craig Ervine managed 28 from 30 balls and Luke Jongwe an unbeaten 24 with the tail as the visitors ultimately limped to 110-9 from their 20 overs.

It means Ireland now hold an unassailable 3-1 lead heading into the fifth and final game of the series, which takes place on Saturday. The two teams will then clash in a three-match ODI series before Zimbabwe travel north to take on Scotland.