Ravi Shastri: India head coach one of four isolating in coronavirus precaution

India head coach Ravi Shastri has not travelled with the rest of the squad after testing positive for coronavirus

India head coach Ravi Shastri has tested positive for coronavirus and is isolating alongside three other members of the backroom team.

Shastri returned a positive lateral flow test on Saturday evening - day three of the ongoing Test at the Kia Oval - and has not travelled to the ground for day four.

He is now awaiting the results of a PCR test, alongside bowling coach Bharat Arun, fielding coach Ramakrishnan Sridhar and physiotherapist Nitin Patel who are also isolating as a precautionary measure.

The remainder of the squad were cleared to report for duty after two separate lateral flow tests, one on Saturday night and one on Sunday morning.

A statement from the Board of Control for Cricket in India read: "The BCCI Medical Team has isolated Mr Ravi Shastri, Head Coach, Mr B. Arun, Bowling Coach, Mr R. Sridhar, Fielding Coach and Mr Nitin Patel, Physiotherapist as a precautionary measure after Mr Shastri's lateral flow test returned positive last evening.

"They have undergone RT-PCR testing and shall remain in the team hotel and not travel with Team India until confirmation from the medical team."

The five-Test series is level at 1-1 with India resuming with a lead of lead 171 runs with seven wickets remaining.

India batsman KL Rahul was unhappy with his dismissal in the fourth Test against England

Batsman Rahul fined 15 per cent of match fee for dissent

India opener KL Rahul was fined 15 per cent of his match fee for protesting against the umpire's decision during his dismissal in the fourth Test against England, the ICC has confirmed.

Rahul was on 46 on the third day in India's second innings on Saturday when England reviewed against the umpire's on-field decision for a caught behind appeal off the seam bowling from James Anderson.

The batsman made his displeasure clear after the review adjudged him out.

He was found guilty of breaching the ICC's code of conduct relating to "showing dissent at an umpire's decision during an international match", the world cricket governing body said in a statement.

The ICC said there was no need for a formal hearing as Rahul accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Chris Broad.

