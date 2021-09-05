County Championship: Hampshire's Mohammad Abbas, Keith Barker star against Warwickshire as 20 wickets fall at Edgbaston

Mohammad Abbas was one of two Hampshire bowlers to take five wickets against Warwickshire, with 20 falling in total on day one of their County Championship clash at Edgbaston

Hampshire seamers Mohammad Abbas and Keith Barker both took five wickets as a total of 20 fell on an extraordinary first day against County Championship leaders Warwickshire at Edgbaston.

Warwickshire's Will Rhodes captured the first five-wicket haul of the day - for 23 - as Hampshire, put in to bat, were rolled over for just 89 before lunch.

Warwicks vs Hants scorecard

But the visitors struck back, with Abbas taking 5-29 and Barker 5-43 to dismiss the Bears for just 116 in reply - and Hampshire edged in front at stumps, reaching 43 without loss second time around.

Lancashire seamers Tom Bailey and Danny Lamb claimed four wickets apiece in their match against Nottinghamshire, while there was an injury scare for fellow pace bowler Saqib Mahmood.

Mahmood was forced to leave the field soon after tea at Trent Bridge, pulling up midway through the second over of his fourth spell of the day with an apparent side strain.

Notts vs Lancs scorecard

Ben Duckett (59), on-loan Sam Northeast (65) and Joe Clarke (54) all scored half-centuries for Nottinghamshire in their total of 272, with Brett Hutton taking both wickets to fall as the Red Rose reached 28-2 in reply.

Matthew Fisher took career-best figures before Harry Brook's unbeaten 79 put Yorkshire in control against Somerset at Scarborough.

1⃣1⃣-1⃣-4⃣1⃣-5⃣



A second career First-Class five-wicket haul for Matthew Fisher! 🙌 #OneRose pic.twitter.com/6MGnyal7k6 — Yorkshire CCC (@YorkshireCCC) September 5, 2021

Fisher (5-41) cleaned up Somerset's lower order as the visitors were dismissed for just 134 on an opening day where 15 wickets fell.

Yorks vs Somerset scorecard

Josh Davey (3-41) helped Somerset fight back with the ball, but Brook guided Yorkshire into a strong position at 159-5.

In Division Two, Jamie Smith's stunning century rescued Surrey from a perilous position against Northamptonshire at Wantage Road.

The 21-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman scored 123 with a six and 14 fours to drag the visitors from 15-3 to 252 all out - Will Jacks providing great support with 60.

Northants vs Surrey scorecard

Tom Taylor's first five-wicket haul of the season kept Northamptonshire in the game and they reached 7-0 at the close.

💯 for Jamie Smith!



The third first-class three figure score of his career.



Keep going, Smudge! 👏 pic.twitter.com/96oJbnmpZ6 — Surrey Cricket (@surreycricket) September 5, 2021

Durham enjoyed an outstanding start to their clash with Glamorgan, bowling the visitors out for 97 before ending day one with a lead of 126.

Durham vs Glamorgan scorecard

Paul Coughlin (4-11) tore through the Glamorgan line-up before Michael Jones (81) and Alex Lees (55) guided Durham to a strong position at 223-3.

Paul Walter hit his fourth championship half-century of the season as Essex eked out a painstaking 74-run lead over Gloucestershire on a day when 15 wickets went down at Chelmsford.

Essex vs Gloucs scorecard

The tall left-hander (71 not out) was the only batsmen to get to grips with a worn pitch on which Gloucestershire were bowled out for a paltry 76 before lunch, with seamer Jamie Porter taking 4-32.

🖐️ 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐞𝐬𝐭



LIVE Match Centre ➡️ https://t.co/MKhulKUmdG pic.twitter.com/YcYUsqGi2C — Kent Cricket (@KentCricket) September 5, 2021

Nathan Gilchrist took a career-best 5-29 and Matt Milnes 4-35 to put Kent on top against Worcestershire in Division Three.

Kent vs Worcs scorecard

Worcestershire were bowled out for 133, with Ben Cox hitting an undefeated 41 before half-centuries from Ollie Robinson (50), Darren Stevens (56no) and Jack Leaning (52no) took Kent to 184-4 in reply.

A disciplined batting performance gave Leicestershire the upper hand as they posted 282-3 against Derbyshire.

Derbyshire vs Leics scorecard

Sam Evans faced 292 balls for 88 while Lewis Hill finished unbeaten on 86 and George Rhodes 54.