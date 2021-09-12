County Championship: Sir Alastair Cook scores unbeaten century; Chris Woakes takes three wickets

Sir Alastair Cook's 69th first-class hundred has included 18 fours

Sir Alastair Cook scored his 69th first-class century as Essex made a strong start to their LV= Insurance County Championship Division Two clash with Surrey at The Kia Oval.

Cook (140no) hit his second ton of the season as Essex closed on 299-3 at the south London ground - the venue where he had scored a century in his final Test, against India in the summer of 2018.

Current England squad member Dan Lawrence contributed 78 in Essex's total, while skipper Tom Westley notched 47. Surrey vs Essex scorecard

🐐 Three years and 2 days since scoring a ton in his farewell test and Alastair Cook records another century at The Kia Oval. 👏 pic.twitter.com/Xnl8RVY0Lt — Essex Cricket (@EssexCricket) September 12, 2021

In Division One, Warwickshire's Chris Woakes - available for his county after the cancellation of England's Test match against India - took 3-40 against Yorkshire on an 18-wicket day at Emerald Headingley.

The seamer's scalps included England team-mate Dawid Malan, caught at point for just nine, as Yorkshire closed on 95-8 in reply to Warwickshire's 155 all out to trail by 60. Yorks vs Warks scorecard

Michael Burgess (66) was the only Warwickshire batsman to make a notable score as Steven Paterson (4-34) and Ben Coad (4-48) shared eight wickets, but the Bears fought back with the ball through Woakes, Liam Norwell (3-25) and Craig Miles (2-11).

Gary Ballance is unbeaten on 51 for Yorkshire, who trail Warwickshire by 68 after a wicket-lade day

Gary Ballance is unbeaten on 51 for Yorkshire and will resume on Monday alongside Patterson (1no).

DIVISION ONE

Top two Nottinghamshire and Hampshire are squaring off at The Ageas Bowl - and it was leaders Notts who enjoyed the better of the day after bowling Hampshire out for 226. Hants vs Notts scorecard

Notts seamers Dane Paterson (3-52) and Brett Hutton (3-40) shared six wickets, while Nick Gubbins hit 54 for the home side and Felix Morgan (36) bossed a last-wicket stand of 33 with Mohammad Abbas (2no).

Keith Barker dismissed Haseeb Hameed (2) before stumps as Notts closed on 29-1 to trail by 197.

Plus, Lancashire made 364-8 against Somerset - live on Sky Sports Cricket - on an eventful first day at Taunton. Somerset vs Lancs scorecard

👏 WICKET ON DEBUT! 👏



A moment to remember for Somerset seamer Ned Leonard as he strikes in his third over on his first-class bow ☝️#LVCountyChamp 🏏



📺 Watch live 👉 https://t.co/NXjfWl20bd

📱 Scorecard 👉 https://t.co/62iHqTn3Sz pic.twitter.com/SazTZrj9PB — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) September 12, 2021

Luke Wells (103 off 113) hit 20 boundaries in his 19th first-class century and shared a third-wicket stand of 155 with Josh Bohannon (50), before both were out to Somerset skipper Tom Abell (3-63).

Steven Croft (71) then shared a partnership of 65 with captain Dane Vilas (36) for the sixth wicket before adding 95 with Tom Bailey (54no) for the eighth.

💯 FOR WELLS 👏



And what a 💯 it has been! 👌



Wells' 19th first-class ton, and first for Lancashire, comes from 112 balls courtesy of his 20th four 🌹



📺 Watch live 👉 https://t.co/ElYqdP4Ji5

📱 Scorecard 👉 https://t.co/9M3102aEf0

#️⃣ #LVCountyChamp #SOMvLAN pic.twitter.com/SywXqSIyXP — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) September 12, 2021

Croft was caught behind off Marchant de Lange late in the day, having been reprieved on 67 when he was caught at fine leg off Jack Brooks (3-70) - with Brooks' bouncer having gone over head height, the wicket was chalked off.

Seamer Ned Leonard had earlier struck in his third over on first-class debut for Somerset, who were shorn of England bowlers Craig Overton (rib) and Jack Leach (Covid protocols).

DIVISION TWO

Northamptonshire were rolled for 183 at home to Durham as Matthew Potts (4-42) and Chris Rushworth (3-50) took a combined eight wickets. Northants vs Durham scorecard

Luke Procter (76) top-scored for Northants, while 18-year-old James Sales hit an unbeaten 38 to rally the hosts from 106-7, before Durham closed on 104-4 in reply.

Durham were 49-4 but skipper Scott Borthwick (54no) and Graham Clark (23no) steadied the away side with an unbroken partnership of 59.

Plus, Glamorgan are 264-6 at home to Gloucestershire, with David Lloyd (73) and Hamish Rutherford (62) sharing an opening stand of 136 and Ed Byron (60no) and Andrew Salter (26no) putting on an unbroken 73 after the Welsh county had lost six wickets for 55 runs to tumble to 191-6. Glamorgan vs Gloucs scorecard

DIVISION THREE

Middlesex were razed for 144 by Worcestershire only to then reduce the Pears to 113-8 on an 18-wicket day at Lord's Middlesex vs Worcs scorecard

Worcestershire paceman Ed Barnard snared 4-43 and skipper Joe Leach 3-30 as Middlesex - less than a week after racking up 676-5 declared in a win over Sussex - were all out in 51 overs, with Max Holden (52) top-scoring.

Middlesex, though, came roaring back as veteran Tim Murtagh (4-37) and youngster Ethan Bamber (3-29) reduced the visitors to 44-6, before Gareth Roderick (42) and the lower order took their team into three figures.

5⃣0⃣ | FIFTY WICKETS FOR MURTS

Congratulations to @tjmurtagh on taking 50 wickets in the County Championship this summer!



Well done Murts - a fantastic achievement 👏#OneMiddlesex pic.twitter.com/kh4zZqlAs4 — Middlesex Cricket (@Middlesex_CCC) September 12, 2021

Sussex piled on 310-4 against Leicestershire with Ben Brown notching 111 not out and Tom Haines 71. Leics vs Sussex scorecard

Kent were in complete control against Derbyshire after Zak Crawley (53), Daniel Bell-Drummond (69) and Jack Leaning (82no) helped them to 237-3, only for Sam Billings' men to then collapse to 285 all out after losing seven wickets for 48 runs. Derbys vs Kent scorecard

Derbyshire - for whom Ben Aitchison took four wickets - could not get through to stumps unscathed, losing Harry Came (1) as they closed on 1-1 from 1.1 overs.

Watch day two of the clash between Somerset and Lancashire at Taunton live on Sky Sports Cricket from 10.20am on Monday.