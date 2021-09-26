Tammy Beaumont century leads England Women to thumping win over New Zealand in fifth ODI

Tammy Beaumont hit her eighth ODI hundred to set England on their way to victory

Tammy Beaumont scored her eighth one-day international hundred as England ended their summer with a crushing 203-run victory over New Zealand at Canterbury.

Beaumont made 102 to help England up to a commanding 347-5, with Amy Jones making 60, Lauren Winfield-Hill 43 and Danni Wyatt adding a rapid unbeaten 43 from 20 balls to end the innings.

It was the most runs the White Ferns had ever conceded in an ODI innings and they never threatened to chase it down, slumping to 66-5 before they were eventually bowled out for 144 in the 36th over with three wickets apiece for Kate Cross (3-44) and skipper Heather Knight (3-24).

England finish as 4-1 series winners and sign off in style in their last engagement before the winter's Ashes series in Australia.

