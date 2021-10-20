T20 World Cup: Scotland coach Shane Burger urges side to 'inspire a nation' by reaching Super 12

Scotland are one win away from guaranteeing a place in the T20 World Cup Super 12

Scotland head coach Shane Burger has urged his in-form side to "inspire a nation" by clinching a place in the second round of the T20 World Cup for the first time.

The Saltires have won their first two games at the tournament, with a six-run victory over Bangladesh on Sunday followed by a 17-run success over debutants Papua New Guinea on Tuesday.

Another triumph against Oman on Thursday will secure progression to the Super 12 stage, although Scotland will head into that game having already qualified if Papua New Guinea upset Bangladesh in the day's earlier fixture.

Should Bangladesh win and Scotland then lose to Oman, that would leave three sides tied on four points and the two qualifiers from Group B decided on net run-rate.

Burger said: "It's huge for Scottish cricket, this has the ability to inspire a nation.

"To be the first Scottish team to create this history, to do something we've never done before, is something in the back of every player's mind and every one of the support staff.

"To leave a legacy of being the first Scottish side to do that is certainly a motivation. It's amazing, the ability sport has to pull a nation together, to allow people to dream.

"That's something I've mentioned to this group: we're allowed to dream, we're allowed to go out and do unrealistic things.

Scotland top Group B after defeating Bangladesh and Papua New Guinea

"We know what's on the line. All the players know.

"We've prepared for it, we've spoken about it and if there's any team that understands about a must-win game, it's a team like Scotland. We often go into competitions knowing every game is must-win.

"We spoke about topping the group before we arrived here, we planned for it and it wouldn't surprise me if we did that. The mindset is there and the belief is there."

Scotland were eliminated in round one of the T20 World Cup in 2007, 2009 and 2016, while they did not qualify for the 2010, 2012 and 2014 editions.

Scotland captain Kyle Coetzer added: "I certainly would have taken this before the first game of the tournament, so I am very happy and now we just need to keep this momentum going."

Scotland captain Kyle Coetzer has been short of runs but head coach Shane Burger says his captaincy has been strong

Coetzer, 37, was out for nought against Bangladesh and contributed just six runs against Papua New Guinea but Burger expects the side's "inspiring leader" to come good with the bat.

He added: "I've no doubt Kyle is one day, one performance away from really nailing his form. He's in the form of his life in the nets, he's just got to take it into the match.

"As a leader he is inspiring, he brings a sense of calm and tactically he has got a lot right in the last couple of matches.

"The players believe in what he wants to do and I can't think of anyone who deserves success more than him."

