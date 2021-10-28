Quinton de Kock: South African says he is 'more than happy' to take a knee and insists he is 'not a racist'

De Kock says he would 'love nothing more' than to return to the South Africa side

Quinton de Kock says he is "more than happy" to take a knee and has insisted he is "not a racist" two days after missing South Africa's T20 World Cup game against the West Indies for refusing to make the gesture.

De Kock's decision to withdraw from the game on Tuesday came after Cricket South Africa (CSA) told its players they must take a knee before the rest of their T20 World Cup matches after they took varying stances ahead of their opening game against Australia on Saturday.

CSA said its board had unanimously agreed on Monday to "adopt a consistent and united stance against racism" after concerns had been raised that different postures taken by team members in support of the Black Lives Matter initiative had "created an unintended perception of disparity or lack of support for the initiative".

But in a statement released on Thursday, De Kock said: "I would like to start by saying sorry to my team-mates and the fans back home. I never wanted to make this a Quinton issue.

"I understand the importance of standing against racism, and I also understand the responsibility of us as players to set an example. If me taking a knee helps to educate others, and makes the lives of others better, I am more than happy to do so.

"I did not, in any way, mean to disrespect anyone by not playing against West Indies, especially the West Indian team themselves. Maybe some people don't understand that we were just hit with this on Tuesday morning, on the way to a game.

"I am deeply sorry for all the hurt, confusion and anger that I have caused."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player South Africa captain Temba Bavuma says the squad were 'taken aback' by Quinton de Kock's decision to withdraw from their match against the West Indies at the T20 World Cup South Africa captain Temba Bavuma says the squad were 'taken aback' by Quinton de Kock's decision to withdraw from their match against the West Indies at the T20 World Cup

De Kock went on to explain that matters relating to race are close to his heart as some of his family members are Black and mixed-race, but he felt his own "rights" were taken away by CSA's order and were only disclosed to him on the morning of the game.

"For those who don't know, I come from a mixed-race family. For me, Black lives have mattered since I was born, not just because there was an international movement.

"The rights and equality of all people is more important than any individual. I was raised to understand that we all have rights, and they are important.

"I felt like my rights were taken away when I was told what we had to do in the way that we were told.

"Since our chat with the board last night, which was very emotional, I think we all have a better understanding of their intentions as well.

"I wish this had happened sooner, because what happened on match day could have been avoided."

De Kock added: "If I was racist, I could easily have taken the knee and lied, which is wrong and doesn't build a better society. Those who have grown up with me and played with me know what type of person I am.

"I've been called a lot of things as a cricketer but those didn't hurt. Being called a racist because of a misunderstanding hurts me deeply. It hurts my family. It hurts my pregnant wife.

"I am not a racist. In my heart of hearts, I know that, and I think those who know me know that."

The wicketkeeper-batter went on to praise the leadership of Temba Bavuma, South Africa's first permanent Black captain, and concluded his statement by saying he would like to be back in the team if they would accept him.

De Kock scored seven in his only appearance at the T20 World Cup so far

He said: "I just want to thank my team-mates for their support, especially my captain, Temba. People might not recognise, but he is a flipping amazing leader.

"If he and the team - and South Africa - will have me, I would love nothing more than to play cricket for my country again."

De Kock's statement in full

I would like to start by saying sorry to my team-mates and the fans back home. I never wanted to make this a Quinton issue.

I understand the importance of standing against racism, and I also understand the responsibility of us as players to set an example. If me taking a knee helps to educate others, and makes the lives of others better, I am more than happy to do so.

I did not, in any way, mean to disrespect anyone by not playing against West Indies, especially the West Indian team themselves. Maybe some people don't understand that we were just hit with this on Tuesday morning, on the way to a game.

I am deeply sorry for all the hurt, confusion and anger that I have caused. I was quiet on this very important issue until now, but I feel I have to explain myself a little bit.

For those who don't know, I come from a mixed-race family. My half-sisters are Coloured and my step-mom is Black. For me, Black lives have mattered since I was born, not just because there was an international movement.

The rights and equality of all people is more important than any individual. I was raised to understand that we all have rights and they are important. I felt like my rights were taken away when I was told what we had to do in the way that we were told.

De Kock is a former captain of the Proteas in all three formats

Since our chat with the board last night - which was very emotional - I think we all have a better understanding of their intentions as well. I wish this had happened sooner because what happened on match day could have been avoided.

I know I have an example to set. We were previously told we had the choice to do what we felt we wanted to do. I chose to keep my thoughts to myself and thought of the pride of playing for my family and my country.

I didn't understand why I had to prove it with a gesture when I live and learn and love people from all walks of life every day. When you are told what to do, with no discussion, I felt like it takes away the meaning.

If I was racist, I could easily have taken the knee and lied, which is wrong and doesn't build a better society. Those who have grown up with me and played with me know what type of person I am.

I've been called a lot of things as a cricketer. Doff. Stupid. Selfish. Immature. But those didn't hurt. Being called a racist because of a misunderstanding hurts me deeply. It hurts my family. It hurts my pregnant wife.

I am not a racist. In my heart of hearts I know that, and I think those who know me know that.

I know I'm not great with words but I've tried my best to explain how truly sorry I am for making like this is about me. It is not.

I won't lie, I was shocked that we were told on the way to an important match that there was an instruction that we had to follow, with a perceived "or else." I don't think I was the only one.

We had camps. We had sessions. We had Zoom meetings. We know where we all stand. And that is together. I love every one of my team-mates and I love nothing more than playing cricket for South Africa.

I think it would have been better for everyone concerned if we had sorted this out before the tournament started, then we could have focused on our job: to win cricket matches for our country. There always seems to be a drama when we go to World Cups. That isn't fair.

I just want to thank my team-mates for their support, especially my captain, Temba [Bavuma]. People might not recognise, but he is a flipping amazing leader.

If he and the team - and South Africa - will have me, I would love nothing more than to play cricket for my country again.