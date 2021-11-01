Allan Lamb: Former England and Northamptonshire cricketer being treated for prostate cancer

Former England cricketer Allan Lamb has been undergoing treatment for prostate cancer

Former England cricketer Allan Lamb has been undergoing treatment for prostate cancer.

The 67-year-old revealed the news on Twitter and urged other people to get tested.

South Africa-born Lamb played 79 Tests and 122 one-day internationals for England between 1982 and 1992.

I urge all men to go and get their PSA levels checked as prostate cancer so often goes undiagnosed. Having recently been diagnosed with prostate cancer, I have just completed a month of treatment. Put your egos aside-don’t be ignorant about your health @Vitality_UK @ProstateUK — Allan Lamb (@AllanLamb294) October 31, 2021

He scored 4,656 Test runs with 14 hundreds, 18 half-centuries and a top-score of 142, which came against New Zealand in Wellington in 1992.

Lamb played in three 50-over World Cups for England, while his domestic career spanned from 1973 to 1995 and included an 18-year spell with Northamptonshire.

🙏 Thank you for sharing your diagnosis & treatment, Allan. We wish you well with your recovery and hope by sharing your story more men will speak to their GP about the PSA test.



You can find out more here too:

➡️ https://t.co/qZvRebWbzt #MenWeAreWithYou https://t.co/2Xfgnzo03o — Prostate Cancer UK (@ProstateUK) October 31, 2021

Lamb said on Twitter: "Having recently been diagnosed with prostate cancer, I have just completed a month of treatment.

"I urge all men to go and get their PSA levels checked as prostate cancer so often goes undiagnosed.

"Put your egos aside-don't be ignorant about your health."

Bob & @AllanLamb294 were great teammates & friends. Wishing you so much love from the Bob Willis Fund, Lauren (Bob's Wife) and David (Bob's Brother). Stay positive and thank you for urging men to be aware of their @ProstateUK. It affects 1 in 8 men and not just 🏏 heroes. 💙 https://t.co/6Eam2zttRi pic.twitter.com/l2R4ICmXG9 — The Bob Willis Fund (@bobwillisfund) November 1, 2021

Edgbaston turned #BlueForBob during England's final ODI against Pakistan this summer to remember England legend and Sky Sports analyst Bob Willis, who passed away from prostate cancer at the age of 70 in December 2019.

The Bob Willis Fund, which was co-founded by Bob's wife Lauren Clark and his brother David Willis, aims to support critical research into prostate cancer.

One in eight men in the UK are affected by prostate cancer, with one dying every 45 minutes, but, as yet, there is no comprehensive national screening programme to highlight how aggressive a person's cancer may be.