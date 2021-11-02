Cricket News

T20 World Cup: English umpire Michael Gough put in isolation after breaching coronavirus protocols

The 41-year-old former first-class cricketer was withdrawn from New Zealand's Super 12 clash against India on Sunday in Dubai and replaced by Marais Erasmus of South Africa; Reports said Gough had breached his hotel 'bubble'

Last Updated: 02/11/21 7:42am

Umpire Michael Gough has been told to isolate for six days
English umpire Michael Gough has been put in isolation for six days for breaching Covid-19 health protocols during the T20 World Cup, the International Cricket Council said on Tuesday.

The 41-year-old former first-class cricketer was withdrawn from New Zealand's Super 12 clash against India on Sunday in Dubai and replaced by Marais Erasmus of South Africa.

"The Bio-Security Advisory Committee has instructed umpire Michael Gough to isolate for six days due to a breach of the event bio-security protocols," an ICC spokesperson said in a statement.

Reports in British media said he had breached his hotel 'bubble'.

Players and match officials are staying in designated hotels where their movements are monitored and they are not allowed to mingle with those outside the bubble as part of the protocols.

The world governing body did not clarify if Gough would face any further sanction for the breach.

Watch the T20 World Cup live on Sky between now and November 14.

