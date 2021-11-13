T20 World Cup final: Australia have peaked at the perfect time, says England's Sam Curran

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rob Key and England all-rounder Sam Curran join Ian Ward to look ahead to the T20 World Cup final between New Zealand and Australia in Dubai Rob Key and England all-rounder Sam Curran join Ian Ward to look ahead to the T20 World Cup final between New Zealand and Australia in Dubai

England all-rounder Sam Curran says Australia have "peaked at the perfect time" as they prepare to face New Zealand in Sunday’s T20 World Cup final.

Aaron Finch's side were not among the favourites coming into the tournament and suffered a heavy defeat to England early in the Super 12s but responded well as they won the remainder of their group games to reach the last four.

Matthew Wade's remarkable 41 not out off 17 balls then got them past Pakistan in the semi-final and Curran, who missed the competition through injury, believes they have timed their run brilliantly as they aim to win the T20 crown for the first time.

"Australia have probably peaked at the perfect time. Leading into the World Cup they weren't one of the favourites but that's tournament cricket," he told Sky Sports.

"England probably came in as favourites and then, unfortunately lost in the semi-final. Australia are obviously finding really good form and New Zealand are playing really good cricket as well. I think it's going to be a great game."

Live ICC Men's T20 World Cup Live on

However, one crucial factor in determining the outcome of the final in Dubai could come before a ball has even been bowled.

Both Australia and New Zealand won their respective semi-finals after winning the toss and choosing to field first, a trend throughout the tournament, and all nine of the night games played in Dubai have been won by the team chasing.

That has often been put down to the dew formulating on the pitch later in the evening, causing the ball to skid onto the bat where it might previously have gripped and slowed in the surface.

"The hardest thing is that you don't know when the dew is going to come so whoever bats first in the final is going to be pretty nervous," added Curran.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Shane Watson and Simon Doull look at the key players and crunch battles as New Zealand play Australia in the T20 World Cup final Shane Watson and Simon Doull look at the key players and crunch battles as New Zealand play Australia in the T20 World Cup final

"But then again, I prefer putting runs on the board and then, as a bowler, you know what you're defending, you know how the pitch is playing. But in this tournament, the teams that have bowled first are the teams that have won most of the games.

"Personally, I hope there is going to be no dew so then it can be a fair game and it won't be a win toss, win game type of match."

Sky Sports pundit Rob Key believes even if there is no dew to contend with, there is still an advantage to batting second.

"It is not just about the dew," he said. "Everyone will do it where they look and see if it is getting a bit wet underfoot, but it is not just about that.

"Generally, even if there isn't any dew - and they didn't think there was much during the Pakistan semi-final - for some reason, the pitch just starts to play a bit better. Finch himself said that it starts skidding on.

Matthew Wade blitzed 41no from 17 balls as Australia beat Pakistan after chasing in the semi-final at Dubai

"So, all those slower balls that people bowl, they don't just stop and you end up getting done by it, they just skid on and it just looks like it becomes easier to hit sixes which is what we've seen in both semi-finals.

"From 17 overs in those games, the ball just disappeared and that is to do with it getting a little bit colder, it's the coolest part of the evening and everything plays that little bit better. That is why you end up winning the toss and having a bowl."

Watch the T20 World Cup Final, between New Zealand and Australia, live on Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event from 1pm on Sunday.