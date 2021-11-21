Rohit Sharma and Axar Patel star as India hammer New Zealand to secure T20 series sweep

Rohit Sharma led from the front with his 26th half-century in T20 internationals

Rohit Sharma and Axar Patel starred as India completed a comprehensive 73-run win over New Zealand in Kolkata to secure a 3-0 series win.

The win was India's biggest over New Zealand in T20Is as they dominated from the off against the T20 World Cup finalists with skipper Rohit (56 from 31 balls) and Ishan Kishan (29 from 21) taking 69 runs from the opening powerplay to set the tone.

While wickets fell at regular intervals throughout the rest of the innings, the platform was such that a final over blitz from Deepak Chahar (21no from eight) took India up to a commanding 184-7.

New Zealand's chase faltered early and often as Axar (3-9) claimed three wickets in the first five overs and despite Martin Guptill (51 from 36) doing his utmost to claw the Black Caps back into contention, he holed out soon after reaching his fifty. The tourists collapsed after his dismissal to be bowled out for 111 in the 18th over.

Focus now switches to the longer format with the sides beginning a two-match Test series in Kanpur on Thursday, live on Sky Sports Cricket.

Having won the toss and opted to bat, India made a flying start with Rohit surviving an lbw shout off Trent Boult first ball before swiftly setting about dismantling the Kiwi seamers - with Lockie Ferguson coming in for particular punishment in the final over of the powerplay.

Kishan had contributed six boundaries of his own before he fell to Mitchell Santner (3-27) in the seventh over, and the left-arm spinner removed Suryakumar Yadav (0) four balls later and Rishabh Pant (4) in his next over.

Mitchell Santner took three wickets for New Zealand to slow India's momentum

Rohit continued on to reach his 26th T20I half-century from 27 before falling to a superb one-handed return catch from leg-spinner Ish Sodhi (1-31).

Shreyas Iyer (25 from 20) and Venkatesh Iyer (20 from 15) got things back on track for the next few overs and after a cluster of wickets late on, Chahar finished the innings with a bang, taking 19 from Ferguson's final set of six.

New Zealand initially seemed to have the luck with them at the start of their reply as Guptill, having hit the previous two balls for a six and a four, skied a bumper from Chahar, only for the bowler to shell the chance as the ball dropped over his shoulder.

That good fortune did not last long though as Axar had Daryl Mitchell (5) caught next ball and added the wicket of Mark Chapman (0), stumped, with the last ball of the over.

Axar Patel finished with figures of 3-9 as India secured the series whitewash

The left-arm spinner bowled Glenn Phillips (0) on the reverse sweep in his next over to leave New Zealand 30-3 and while Guptill punctuated the next few overs with the occasional four or six, the run-rate continued to rise and India remained firmly in control.

Guptill was caught at long on in the 11th over, trying to pump Yuzvendra Chahal (1-26) for another maximum, and from there New Zealand crumbled.

Tim Seifert and Santner were run out either side of Jimmy Neesham being superbly caught behind by Pant, and Ferguson (14 from eight) was the last man out, Chahar this time taking a skied catch off his own bowling.

Watch the first Test between India and New Zealand from 3am, Thursday on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event.