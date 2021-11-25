Lasith Embuldeniya and Ramesh Mendis bowl Sri Lanka to first Test win over West Indies

Sri Lanka's Lasith Embuldeniya's five-wicket haul helped to condemn West Indies to a heavy defeat

Lasith Embuldeniya took his fourth career five-wicket haul to lead Sri Lanka to a comfortable 187-run win over West Indies in the first Test, in Galle.

Embuldeniya finished with 5-46 as West Indies - 52-6 overnight after being set 348 to win - were bowled out for 160 shortly after lunch on the fourth day.

Fellow spinner Ramesh Mendis bagged 4-64 to finish with seven wickets in the match.

Nkrumar Bonner top-scored for the West Indies with an unbeaten 68 off 220 balls, including seven boundaries. It was his third test half-century.

Bonner and Joshua da Silva frustrated Sri Lankan bowlers, who desperately searched for a breakthrough as rain threatened to spoil the march.

The pair added 62 runs in the morning session before da Silva was caught by Dhananjaya de Silva at slip for 54 runs.

Embuldeniya broke the 100-run, seventh-wicket partnership as the West Indies went to lunch on 125-7, before Sri Lanka wrapped up matters.

The second Test gets underway on Monday.