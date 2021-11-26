India vs New Zealand: Tom Latham and Will Young share century stand after hosts post 345

New Zealand's Will Young drives through the covers on day two in Kanpur

Tom Latham and Will Young defied India to lead New Zealand to 129-0 in reply to the home side's 345 on day two of the first Test in Kanpur.

Latham (50no) and Young (75no) produced the first century partnership by a visiting team on Indian soil in five years after India were bowled out by 345 in their first innings, a total that included a century on debut from Shreyas Iyer (105).

At stumps, New Zealand trailed by 216 runs.

India began the day on 258-4 with Iyer on 75 but lost Ravindra Jadeja for his overnight score of 50, bowled by Tim Southee (5-69).

Iyer showed no nerves and hit Kyle Jamieson (3-91) for back-to-back boundaries and then took two off him to bring up his century, the Mumbai batsman kissing his helmet and raising his arms while the sparse crowd in the stadium cheered.

India's Shreyas Iyer kisses his helmet after scoring a century on Test debut

However, Southee then wrecked India's middle and lower order. His victims included Iyer, who made 105 before playing a lazy drive that was pouched by Young at cover. It was a tame end to an otherwise stellar knock studded with two sixes and 13 boundaries.

Spinner Ajaz Patel made short work of the tail to finish with 2-90.

Thereafter, New Zealand didn't give a single whiff to the India bowlers. Latham and Young added 72 runs before tea and completely stumped the India attack with their defiance. Their 50-run stand came up in 125 balls.

After tea, they continued to grind against the spinners, who were at fault for bowling too flat.

Ravichandran Ashwin (0-38), Ravindra Jadeja (0-28) and Axar Patel (0-26) bowled 41 overs of the 57 faced by the openers.

Latham was forced to use reviews and overturned three dismissal decisions against him. He went on to score his 21st Test half-century off 157 balls, including four fours.

Young played more attacking cricket as he finished the day with 12 boundaries. He, too, reached his second half-century off 88 deliveries.

