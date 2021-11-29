Pakistan closing in on victory over Bangladesh as Shaheen Shah Afridi and opening batters star

Shaheen Shah Afridi's five-wicket haul was his fourth in Test cricket

Fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi claimed 5-32 before Pakistan closed in on victory over Bangladesh in the first Test in Chittagong.

Shaheen's fourth five-wicket haul in Tests saw Bangladesh dismissed for 157 in their second innings, leaving Pakistan a target of 202 for victory.

Visiting openers Abid Ali (56no) and Abdullah Shafique (53no) then helped Pakistan reach 109-0 at stumps, with the tourists now just 93 runs from a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

Bangladesh led by 44 on first innings after scoring 330 and then bowling Pakistan out for 286 but the hosts were rolled in their second knock as left-arm paceman Shaheen came to the fore.

Shaheen's three-wicket burst on day three had reduced Bangladesh to 25-4 and he then struck twice in an over on day four, dismissing top-scorer Liton Das (59) and tailender Abu Jayed (0), amid the hosts losing their last four wickets for four runs to tumble from 153-6.

Abid Ali and Abdullah Shafique have shared an unbroken opening partnership of 109

Ali and Shafique then brought up their second century partnership in the match, having shared an opening stand of 146 in the first innings before Ali went on to score 133.

Liton, who hit a first-innings century for Bangladesh, put on an unbeaten 47 with Yasir Ali in the second innings before the latter was withdrawn from the game after being struck on the back of the head by an Afridi bouncer.

Afridi went on to pin Liton lbw and then had Jayed caught behind by wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan, before Sajid Khan (3-33) wrapped up the Bangladesh innings.