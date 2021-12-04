Pakistan captain Babar Azam hits 60 not out on weather-hit first day of second Test vs Bangladesh

Babar Azam's half-century was his 19th in Tests for Pakistan

Skipper Babar Azam hit a half-century to help Pakistan recover from early trouble and reach 161-2 against Bangladesh on the opening day of the second Test, which was halted several times for bad light and rain.

The bad light finally ended play with Babar batting on 60, Azhar Ali on 36 and the unbroken third-wicket partnership standing at 91.

Left-arm spinner Taijul Islam (2-49) bowled brilliantly in the morning session to put Bangladesh on top.

Openers Abid Ali (39) and Abdullah Shafique (25) brought up a 50-run partnership in the first hour as Babar - whose side lead the two-match series 1-0 - elected to bat first after winning the toss in Mirpur.

Abid struck the first three boundaries of the day while Shafique hit the lone six of the day, off Taijul.

Taijul broke the 59-run partnership, denying the pair a third century-opening stand in as many innings in the series, when he bowled Shafique in the 19th over.

Abid scored 133 and 91 in the first Test and had appeared set for another big score until he was castled by Taijul in the 25th over.

Taijul Islam took both Pakistan wickets to fall on day one of the second Test

Babar and Azhar survived several tricky moments at the outset of their innings, particularly against Taijul.

The hosts could have swung the momentum had Khaled Ahmed not put down a tough chance, offered by Babar on 39 off left-arm spinner Shakib Al Hasan.

Babar reached his 19th Test half-century from 75 balls, while Azhar looked shaky and was hit on his helmet by a bouncer from pacer Ebadot Hossain.