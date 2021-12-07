The Ashes: Australia's Pat Cummins to lean on former skipper Tim Paine and vice-captain Steve Smith

Pat Cummins says he will contact Tim Paine ahead of the opening Ashes Test

New Australia captain Pat Cummins says he will contact former skipper Tim Paine for words of wisdom ahead of the Ashes opener - and then lean heavily on vice-captain Steve Smith during the series.

Cummins has taken the reins following Paine's resignation in the wake of a sexting scandal, with the latter now taking a break from cricket in order to focus on his mental health.

Smith - whose tenure as Test skipper ended in 2018 following the ball-tampering scandal - will be Cummins' deputy for the series.

Australia, who face England at The Gabba from Wednesday, are looking for a third successive Ashes win on home soil, having triumphed 5-0 in 2013/14 under Michael Clarke and 4-0 in 2017/18 under Smith.

Fast bowler Cummins said: "It's been good to chat [to Paine]. He obviously wishes he was up here and part of it all but he needs to be home. He's going alright.

Joe Root and Cummins will lead their sides out at The Gabba in Brisbane on Wednesday

"I'll probably give him another call (this afternoon) and keep leaning on him for different ideas on how to work with our players. He's got great experience. He's a great guy and I'll keep learning off him."

On Smith, a long-time team-mate of his with both Australia and at New South Wales, Cummins added: "He's a legend of the game and tactically he is really switched on, so of course I'll be leaning on him.

"I'll be having the final say as captain but I'll be looking to him for ideas at times. In terms of handing over to Steve, I think it will become clear when I'm out there if I need to.

"I'm not saying I'll always be doing that or I need to do that all the time but there will be times when it's hot or I need a rest and I'll have no problem handing over to him.

"You might see him move the fielders and having a bit more say than potentially you've seen before on a field, which is great."

Cummins - who will be the first frontline seamer to captain Australia in a Test since 1956 - says his elevation to the role was still sinking in.

The 28-year-old, Australia's 47th Test skipper, said: "It's almost crazy, it hasn't probably hit me yet. It's great.

"The lineage of Paine, Smithy, Ricky Ponting, Michael Clarke, Steve Waugh. They're legends of the game that I grew up watching.

"Steve Waugh was with us in the Ashes last time. He was great, how simple he kept things.

"Michael Clarke made me feel 10 feet tall when I walked out to bowl, even if I didn't feel like I was super-confident. Ricky Ponting is a great people person."

On what he will be like as captain, Cummins added: "When I stay relaxed I play my best cricket - most people play their best when they're relaxed.

"I want to make sure everyone does what they do best and don't get caught up in too much unneeded fighting. You don't need to go out looking to pick a fight.

"We have a lot of fun and enjoy our cricket but we're relentless when we get our chance. We'll do it with a smile on our face.

"I'm a big believer in concentrating on our own game, making sure that's in order, not getting caught up in what the opposition is doing. Hopefully I'll stick to that and I'll be encouraging my team-mates to do that.

"It's Test cricket so there's going to be some heated moments but we'll keep it in check. The last few years has put everyone on notice, so I don't think you'll see too many people getting out of line."