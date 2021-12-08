Rob Key: England under pressure after disappointing batting display in Ashes opener

Rory Burns was bowled by Mitchell Starc with the opening ball of the innings

Rob Key reflects on England's disappointing battling display and explains why more was required from Joe Root's side during the opening day of the Ashes.

We often end up talking about team selection, but England's biggest problem in the Ashes over the past few years is the amount of runs they've been able to get.

There's every chance this might be hard work for Australia when they bat, but 147 on that pitch just isn't enough.

I never get too carried away with the toss as it would have been a tough decision, so I can imagine Joe Root probably not wanting to win it.

Bowling was almost the safer option and the braver option was to bat first, so it certainly wasn't the worst decision in the world.

Joe Root won the toss and chose to bat, but made a duck as England were dismissed for 147

Something often happens that very first ball in the Ashes, especially at the Gabba. I remember Michael Vaughan mis-fielding one on the trip I went on and you obviously had Steve Harmison's memorable start in the 06/07 series.

This year was no different and it started horrendously for England, with Rory Burns going too far across and getting bowled with the very first delivery.

You have the odd batter getting things technically wrong, although that was probably just nerves and adrenaline as much as anything else.

Jos Buttler top-scored with 39 as England were bowled out for 147 on the opening day in Brisbane

When you look at it, it was a leg stump half-volley and he just got it wrong. If he lasts for 10 minutes then he probably ends up clipping that delivery for four, but as it was it was England's worst possible start.

It has obviously not been a good day for England. When you watch the game, it did a fair bit, but it wasn't horrendous.

You saw people get in, play good shots and look like there were runs to be had, so they should have got more than 147 from what we saw, albeit Australia were very good.

I wouldn't be getting too carried away with a couple of 30s from the middle order, as bad teams would do that and good teams will see those starts as a missed opportunity.

You don't ever want to lower the bar so much that you're saying how good it is that Jos Buttler and Ollie Pope got runs.

Buttler played really well and I loved his intent with a proper counter-attacking innings, which is how we've always wanted to see him play Test cricket and is a style we hope to see him continuing with.

Pope was in good touch and Hameed looked good for a fair period, although nobody was able to build on any start they made.

England's bowlers will now be under a bit of pressure because the batters haven't scored enough runs, and they need to do what Australia have done. They could easily do that, given Australia's batting is also fragile.

I just hope that, when it comes down to selection, they have picked this team because they think this is their best bowling attack, not looking ahead and wanting Stuart Broad and James Anderson fit for the day-night game.

If England have said that Chris Woakes, Ollie Robinson and Mark Wood is their best bowling attack, alongside Ben Stokes and Jack Leach, then I have absolutely no issue with it.

They're in the camp, they've seen these guys bowl and prepare, so that selection is fine with me.

I think there will be a fair amount in this pitch and England are certainly not out of it, they've just had a bad day at the start of it.