Ashes in a nutshell: Captain Joe Root set a new run-scoring record to give England hope at The Gabba

Joe Root and Dawid Malan gave England cause for optimism on day three in Brisbane

Another record for Joe Root as England, better late than never, show their Ashes credentials after Travis Head's 152 extended Australia's lead. This is day three from The Gabba in a nutshell...

Joe Root and Dawid Malan led the England fightback on day three of the first Ashes Test at The Gabba.

After Australia extended their first-innings lead to 278 in the morning session, courtesy of Travis Head's 152, the pair came together midway through the afternoon and were still together at stumps, putting on an unbroken 159 for the third wicket as England closed on 220-2, trailing by 58.

Root finished 86 not out, 14 runs shy of a first century on Australian soil, and set a new England record for most Test runs in a calendar year, while Malan is unbeaten on 80 going into day four.

Can Root break his duck and finally score a century in Australia?

The home side remain firm favourites to go 1-0 up in the five-match series but a much-improved batting effort second time around has given England a glimmer of hope.

Talking point

When Australia added 85 runs to their overnight total in the morning session, centurion Head thumping them to in excess of 400 and a huge lead on first innings, it is fair to say that most people assumed it was just a matter of time before Pat Cummins' side rattled through England to complete a comprehensive win.

Of course, the hosts are still in a fantastic position to go 1-0 up in the series but instead of a walkover, suddenly, we have a contest. England were still 217 runs in arrears when Root walked out to join Malan, by the close of play they had whittled that down to 58 - and looked good in doing so.

Root's first-innings duck raised concerns that his struggles in Australia - these things are all relative, he still averaged 47 on England's last Ashes tour - but instead, the calm, confident stroke-play that has defined his year in Test cricket was back in another near-flawless innings.

Malan had a couple more nervy moments but few can compete with Root in the form he showed at The Gabba, and was largely in control as, with his skipper, he helped England claw their way back from the brink.

Malan will also be eyeing a century on day four after ending the day unbeaten on 80

The question now is how much further can they take them? There are 10 overs tomorrow morning before the second new ball is due, England will be keen to see Root and Malan still there to tackle it. From there they still need to get through that new-ball onslaught from Mitchell Starc, Cummins and - if fit to bowl - Josh Hazlewood.

Realistically, they still need to be batting late into the evening of day four to stand a chance and that remains a long way off. But thanks to Root and Malan they are significantly closer than seemed likely at the start of the second innings.

Moment of the day

With Root and Malan still short of three figures and Head having brought his hundred up on day two, on a day dominated by the bat it is hard to pull out just one standout moment. Head continued to take the attack to the England bowlers early on to bring up his 150 while there was one particular cover drive from Malan that had the commentators purring.

As for Root, his record-breaking moment was very low-key, an easy single to go past Michael Vaughan's 1,481 Test runs in a calendar year for England. A gorgeous straight drive off Starc and a perfectly-executed reverse sweep off Lyon were two among many fabulous shots he played.

Perhaps the moment of the day was one that never really came to pass. Last delivery of the evening, Cameron Green bowling to Root and a very rare lapse from the England skipper, pushing tentatively at the ball outside off and coming within a whisker of edging it behind.

Thankfully for England, Root got nothing on it and will be back on the fourth morning but it was a reminder of just how precarious the tourists' position still is.

What they said

Australia's Travis Head, speaking to BT Sport: "The key will be getting a wicket in the first 10 overs in the morning and then we will have the new ball. Root and Malan are two high-quality players but I think we created opportunities throughout and went close in parts. We still hold a great advantage."

Steve Harmison, speaking to BT Sport: "There was pressure on Root having got a duck in the first innings but once he got in he batted beautifully. I thought the rotation of strike between him and Malan was first class. They put anything overpitched or short away and looked to be proactive against Lyon."

Sir Alastair Cook, speaking to BT Sport: "Just the day England needed and the tour needed. Everyone was saying England were going to lose at Brisbane again and that it was all doom and gloom - but Root, on day one, said this side had character and they do have character.

"They were brilliant with the ball in terms of effort and the character Root and Malan showed with the bat was fantastic. The momentum is slowly shifting towards England."

Tweets of the day

The South African & Englishman went to the GABBA…#Ashes — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) December 10, 2021

Joe Root in Tests this year:



Innings: 25*

Runs: 1,541*

High score: 228

Average: 67.00

Hundreds: 6#Ashes pic.twitter.com/V4iTiZa8YU — The Cricketer (@TheCricketerMag) December 10, 2021

Loving this comeback from England. Showing some, just how good they are. One more day of batting and you never know 🤷‍♂️ — Dimi Mascarenhas (@dimimascarenhas) December 10, 2021

Good from Dawid Malan. Has passed 50 nine times in his Test career. Five of those have come in Australia. — Will Macpherson (@willis_macp) December 10, 2021