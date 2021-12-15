The Ashes: England leave Mark Wood out as James Anderson returns to squad for second Test in Adelaide

Mark Wood bowled impressively for England during the first Ashes Test

England have rolled the dice with another huge selection gamble ahead of the second Ashes Test, leaving out their fastest bowler Mark Wood for the day-night contest in Adelaide.

Wood has been omitted from a 12-man squad for Thursday's pink ball Test despite being fit to play, an eye-catching call given the way his express pace unsettled Australia in Brisbane.

Figures of 3-85 did not flatter Wood, who hit a top speed of 94mph at The Gabba, dismissed danger man Steve Smith for just 12 and beat the bat consistently.

Yet he is the man to make way for the returning James Anderson, who is back to lead the attack after sitting out the series opener to build his match sharpness.

Anderson's regular opening bowling partner Stuart Broad is included in the squad once more, having also missed out on the XI for the first Test in Brisbane.

Wood has a long history of injury problems and has not always been robust enough to string together back-to-back performances but, in the absence of Jofra Archer and Olly Stone, he is England's last man standing in terms of genuine, bone-rattling speed.

To put him on ice with an eye on later games amounts to a significant risk for a side who are already 1-0 down but captain Joe Root, who may be looking to Ben Stokes as an enforcer after being struck on the helmet by his vice-captain during a fiery spell in the nets on Tuesday, made the case for rotation.

"With four Tests coming up in the next four weeks, it is important that we keep our bowling group fresh and ready for each Test," he said.

"Mark will play a pivotal role in this series and we have to ensure he is fresh and able to perform at his fullest capability. With three Tests coming up after this one, he will be ready to play his part in the rest of the series."

England could restore their new-ball partnership of Stuart Broad (left) and James Anderson for the second Test

The final decision on matchday could come down to Broad versus Jack Leach again, the same poser England faced last week in Brisbane.

Their decision to go with the spinner's variety on that occasion proved divisive, not least when he was clubbed for 102 runs in 13 overs, and Broad will be desperate to pick up his 150th cap this time.

"Jimmy and Stuart have prepped well leading into this Test. They worked hard at Brisbane and have been in good rhythm in the sessions we have had in Adelaide," said Root.

"To have two of our most experienced pairing ready to go for Adelaide, that is a real boost for us especially with the pink ball in play and the match under lights."

England squad for second Ashes Test: Joe Root (captain), Jimmy Anderson, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Haseeb Hameed, Jack Leach, Dawid Malan, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes.