Virat Kohli: India Test captain denies rift with Rohit Sharma - who replaced him as white-ball skipper - and confirms availability for ODI tour of South Africa

Rohit Sharma (left) has replaced Virat Kohli (right) as India's ODI captain

India Test captain Virat Kohli confirmed his availability for the one-day leg of the team's South Africa tour on Wednesday and said he was "tired" of explaining there was no rift between him and the team's new white-ball captain Rohit Sharma.

A month after his own decision to relinquish 20-overs captaincy, Kohli was stripped of one-day leadership in a shock move, with Rohit put in charge of both the limited-overs squads.

Kohli replaced as skipper Kohli led India in all three formats until the Twenty20 World Cup in November, after which he relinquished the 20-over role to Rohit, who has now taken on the 50-over role and will skipper his country in the 2023 World Cup on home soil.

Kohli will lead India in a three-Test series, beginning in Centurion on December 26, in South Africa and rumours were rife the 33-year-old would skip the three ODI matches that follow.

Kohli said: "I was always available. You should not be asking me this question, honestly... I am available for selection for the ODIs in South Africa and I'm always keen to play."

Under Kohli, India made the semi-finals of the ODI World Cup in 2017 but could not advance beyond the group stage of this year's Twenty20 World Cup.

Kohli has admitted he believes his removal as skipper by Rahul Dravid was abrupt

Kohli remains without a title in the Indian Premier League too, while Rohit led Mumbai Indians to a record five IPL titles.

The chemistry between the two batting stalwarts is fodder for media speculation but Kohli said he never had any issues with Rohit.

"Rohit is a very able captain and we have seen it in the IPL as well as for India. (Head coach Rahul) Dravid is also very valuable. Both of them will have my absolute support," Kohli added.

"There is no problem between me and Rohit. I have been clarifying for the last two and a half years or so. I'm really tired."

Kohli, however, felt his removal as the ODI captain was abrupt, a decision conveyed barely 90 minutes before selectors met on December 8 to pick the Test squad for South Africa.

"The chief selector discussed with me the Test team, to which we both agreed. And before ending the call, I was told the five selectors had decided I will not be the ODI captain, to which I replied, 'okay, fine', and in the selection call afterwards, we chatted about it briefly," he said.

"That's what happened. There was no communication prior to that at all."