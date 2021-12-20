New Zealand to tour Pakistan twice in 2022-23 cricket season

New Zealand will play Tests, ODIs and T20s between December 2022 and April 2023

New Zealand have agreed to tour Pakistan twice in the next two years following the decision to abort their trip in September.

The Black Caps were scheduled to play eight white-ball games from September 17 but abandoned their tour at the last minute following "a New Zealand government security alert".

New Zealand Cricket and the Pakistan Cricket Board have agreed to play two Tests and three one-day internationals from December 2022 to January 2023, and then five more ODIs and five T20s during another tour in April 2023.

PCB chairman Ramiz Raja said: "I am pleased with the outcomes of our discussions and negotiations, and thank Martin Snedden (NZC chairman) and his board for their understanding and support.

"This reflects the strong, cordial and historic relations the two boards have and reconfirms Pakistan's status as an important member of the cricket fraternity."

New Zealand Cricket chief executive David White said in a statement: "Our respective chairmen had very fruitful and constructive discussions while in Dubai, further strengthening the bond between the two organisations.

"It's good to be going back."