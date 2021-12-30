New Zealand batter Ross Taylor, 37, to retire from international cricket at end of the home season

Ross Taylor made his international debut in 2006, while he has a top-score of 290 in Test cricket

New Zealand batter Ross Taylor has announced he will retire from international cricket at the end of the home season.

The 37-year-old will leave the Test arena after the upcoming home series against Bangladesh and then bow out entirely from Black Caps duty following ODIs against Australia and the Netherlands in 2022.

Taylor is New Zealand's record run scorer in both Test cricket and one-day internationals.

The right-hander has racked up 7,584 runs in his 110 Test matches to date, while he has also amassed 8,581 runs in 233 ODIs.

Today I'm announcing my retirement from international cricket at the conclusion of the home summer, two more tests against Bangladesh, and six odi’s against Australia & the Netherlands. Thank you for 17 years of incredible support. It’s been an honour to represent my country #234 pic.twitter.com/OTy1rsxkYp — Ross Taylor (@RossLTaylor) December 29, 2021

Taylor, who made his ODI debut in 2006 and Test debut the following year, said in a statement: "It's been an amazing journey and I feel incredibly fortunate to have represented my country for as long as I have.

"It's been such a privilege to play with and against some of the greats of the game and to have created so many memories and friendships along the way. But all good things must come to an end and the timing feels right."

Taylor struck the winning runs as New Zealand beat India to claim the inaugural World Test Championship title at The Ageas Bowl in Southampton in June.

New Zealand head coach Gary Stead said the Wellington-born batter would go down as one of the side's greats.

Taylor and Kane Williamson (right) steered New Zealand to victory over India in the inaugural World Test Championship final

"His skills and temperament as a batsman have been world-class and his ability to perform at such a high level for so long speaks volumes of his longevity and professionalism," said Stead.

"His experience has held the side together on countless occasions and his catching record speaks for itself. There's no doubt we're going to miss him when he's gone."

New Zealand begin their two-match home series against Bangladesh in Mount Maunganui on New Year's Day before the second Test starts in Christchurch on January 9.

Taylor will continue to play for his provincial side Central Districts until the end of the season before making a call on his future in domestic cricket.