South Africa bowlers dominate day one of second Test after India lose captain Virat Kohli to injury

Rookie bowler Marco Jansen took four wickets as South Africa bowled India out for 202 on the opening day of the second Test at the Wanderers, after the tourists lost captain Virat Kohli to a back injury before the start of play.

Jansen, 21, playing in only his second Test, returned impressive figures of 4-31 from 17 overs after India had won the toss and elected to bat on a wicket they expected to offer rewards for the batters.

South Africa were 35-1 in reply at the close of play, with captain Dean Elgar (11no) and Keegan Petersen (14no) to return on Tuesday.

Opener Aiden Markram was removed early for seven as the home team began their reply, trapped leg before wicket by Mohammed Shami as he missed a straight delivery.

India suffered a blow before the start when Kohli pulled out of the match with an upper back strain, but stand-in skipper KL Rahul made 50 as he attempted to lead from the front on a spongy wicket.

Ravichandran Ashwin added a potentially valuable 46 but, overall, it proved a disappointing day for the batters after the tourists' dominant performance in the first Test in Pretoria last week which they won by 113 runs.

Jansen took the opening wicket, inducing Mayank Agarwal into a fine edge for 26 and then adding Rahul's wicket after he played a rare poor shot, hooking the ball to fine leg where Kagiso Rabada made a superb diving catch.

The tall left-arm quick also snagged Rishabh Pant for 17 before Ashwin hit a ball straight into the sky for Petersen to take one of three catches.

Duanne Olivier, returning to the Test arena for the first time in almost three years, and Rabada finished with identical figures of 3-64.

Olivier took two wickets in two balls before lunch with Cheteshwar Pujara caught off a top edge for three followed by Ajinkya Rahane, out first ball as he was caught by Petersen at second slip.

The 29-year-old exploded on to the Test scene in 2017 as he took 48 wickets in 10 Tests at an average below 20, but then took up a Kolpak contract with Yorkshire that meant he could not play for South Africa.

But after returning home when the Kolpak system fell away due to the United Kingdom's exit from the European Union, Olivier finished the top wicket-taker in the domestic four-day competition and won back a Test place.

