South Africa vs India: Dean Elgar heroics seal series-levelling win for hosts in Johannesburg

Dean Elgar hit an unbeaten 96 to lead South Africa to a seven-wicket victory against India in the second Test

Dean Elgar hit a heroic unbeaten 96 to lead South Africa to a seven-wicket victory over India in Johannesburg to level the Test series at 1-1.

Elgar, the South Africa captain, defied a hostile Indian attack and body blows from balls that struck him on a difficult Wanderers pitch to deliver a match-winning performance as he led a successful 240-run chase, fittingly hitting a boundary to secure the victory.

South Africa reached 243-3 near the end of a rain-restricted fourth day to level the series after India had won the first test in Pretoria by 113 runs, with the deciding match to come in Cape Town, live on Sky Sports Cricket from Tuesday.

The home team were 118-2 overnight but had to wait as the first two sessions on Thursday were washed out by rain.

lgar and Rassie van der Dussen eventually resumed their run chase under cloudy skies with the outcome still in the balance as the pitch was expected to favour the formidable India attack.

Elgar and Temba Bavuma celebrate after levelling the series against the tourists

But the two batters continued their partnership and added 57 more runs in the first hours play as they took on the tourists bowling, before Van der Dussen edged Mohammed Shami to first slip and was out for 40.

South Africa still needed 65 to win when the wicket went down and might have quickly spiralled into trouble had Shardul Thakur held onto a catch when new batter Temba Bavuma hit the second ball he faced straight back at the bowler.

It was another frustrating day for India at the Wanderers

Thakur was unable to hold onto a stinging shot, and Bavuma went on to make full use of his good fortune to finish 23 not out.

But Elgar was the hero, showing a dogged fighting spirit and leading by example to hand his young team an important and morale-boosting win. He faced 188 balls, hitting 10 boundaries, and was deserving of a century.

It was the first time South Africa had beaten India at the Wanderers and keeps alive their hopes of denying the world's top-ranked team a first-ever series victory in South Africa.