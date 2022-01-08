The Ashes: England secure draw in fourth Test with Australia unable to take final wicket

Breaking News

England earned a famous and battling draw on day five of the fourth Ashes Test in Sydney to end Australia's hopes of a 5-0 series sweep.

Australia seemed primed for victory when the dismissal of England's last recognised batter, Jonny Bairstow (45 off 101), left the hosts needing two wickets from the final 10.4 overs at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

But Jack Leach (26) and Stuart Broad (8no) followed the dogged lead set by Bairstow and Ben Stokes (60 off 123) - who braved thumb and side injuries respectively to ply crucial knocks for their side - by thwarting Australia's attack for the next 52 deliveries with men swarmed around the bat.

The fading light meant Australia had to bowl spin for the final three overs and Steve Smith had Leach caught behind with 13 balls left - but Broad saw off Lyon and James Anderson (0) then blocked out Smith's final over.

England avoided defeat for the first time in the series and for just the second time their previous 14 Tests in Australia, with Zak Crawley also impressing as he scored a fluent 77 from 100 deliveries at the top of the order - the first fifty by an England opener in a chastening series for the tourists.

Stokes, Bairstow and Jos Buttler (hand) all seem doubtful for Friday's final Test but if they have made their last appearances of the series, they can take solace in helping ensure England have avoided a third 5-0 whitewash in 15 years in Australia after suffering that fate in 2006/07 and 2013/14.

