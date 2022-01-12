South Africa vs India: Jasprit Bumrah takes five wickets as tourists move ahead in series decider

Jasprit Bumrah snared his seventh Test five-wicket haul as India earned a 13-run first-innings lead over South Africa on day two of the series-deciding third game in Cape Town.

Bumrah bagged 5-42 as the hosts were dismissed for 210 in reply to India's initial 223 all out, with his wickets including Keegan Petersen (72), who was the only Proteas batter to pass 28.

India swelled their lead to 70 by stumps but did lose openers KL Rahul (10) and Mayank Agarwal (7), with skipper Virat Kohli 14 not out and Cheteshwar Puajara unbeaten on nine as the tourists closed on 57-2.

Agarwal and Rahul were caught at slip off Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen respectively in the space of seven balls as India slipped to 24-2 before Kohli and Pujara steadied matters at Newlands.

India quick Bumrah bowled Aiden Markram (8) with the second ball of the day after South Africa resumed on 17-1 - Markram's opening partner Dean Elgar (3) having been dismissed by Bumrah the previous night.

Nightwatchman Keshav Maharaj (25) also fell in the morning session, castled by Umesh Yadav, before Petersen added 67 with Rassie van der Dussen (21) for the fourth wicket and then 42 with Temba Bavuma (28) for the fifth.

Bavuma's dismissal triggered a collapse of four wickets for 20 runs amid an overall clatter of 6-51, with Petersen snicking Bumrah to Pujara at slip to leave the home side 179-8.

Rabada (15) and Duanne Olivier (10no) took South Africa nearer to parity but the former was out to Shardul Thakur before Bumrah clinched his five-for with the scalp of Lungi Ngidi (3).

