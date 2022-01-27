Women's Ashes: Australia in control despite strong England start on day one of Test in Canberra

Meg Lanning fell just short of her century but put Australia in a strong position after day one in Canberra

Meg Lanning and Rachael Haynes shared a fourth-wicket stand of 169 as Australia overcame a rocky start to take control on day one of the Women's Ashes Test against England.

Both fell short of their centuries as they were dismissed in quick succession after tea but their partnership helped the home side recover from 4-2 and 43-3 having been inserted by Heather Knight.

Katherine Brunt (3-52) and Anya Shrubsole (1-36) did the damage with the new ball while Nat Sciver (3-41) also impressed for England as Alyssa Healy (0), Beth Mooney (3) and Ellyse Perry (18) all fell cheaply before lunch.

However, Lanning (93) and Haynes (86) made the most of chances afforded to them by England drops to take Australia to a position of strength by the end of the second session at Canberra's Manuka Oval.

Women's Ashes Test - day one Australia close on 327-7 in Canberra

England reduce home side to 4-2 after choosing to bowl

Meg Lanning (93), Rachael Haynes (86) shared 169-run stand

Nat Sciver (3-41), Katherine Brunt (3-52)

Ashleigh Gardner (56), Tahlia McGrath (52) add fifties

Sciver removes McGrath with last ball of the day

England sensed an opportunity when the pair fell in successive overs to Sciver and Brunt but Ashleigh Gardner (56) countered with a quick half-century and Tahlia McGrath (52) reached her maiden Test fifty before edging the last ball of the day behind to keep Australia well on top.

