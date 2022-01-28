Women's Ashes: Heather Knight defies Australia with superb century amid England's batting struggles

Heather Knight scored a superb century to keep England in contention in Canberra

Heather Knight scored a superb unbeaten century to keep Australia at bay on day two of the Women's Ashes Test and keep England in with a chance in Canberra.

The tourists found themselves in trouble early in their innings with both openers gone cheaply and by tea, they had slumped to 120-6.

Captain Knight (127no) came in at No 3 and remained a picture of calm as wickets fell at the other end as she moved, one scare in the nineties aside, serenely to a 213-ball century in the evening session.

It is Knight's second Test hundred, both against Australia, in nine matches and having reached three figures, she ensured the follow-on was avoided with an unbroken 66-run partnership with Sophie Ecclestone (27no) for the ninth wicket as England closed on 235-8, still trailing by 102.

Women's Ashes Test - day two England close on 235-8, trail by 102 in Canberra

Heather Knight (127no) hits second Test hundred

England captain puts on unbroken 66 with Sophie Ecclestone (27no)

Tourists had collapsed to 120-6 at tea

Australia earlier declared on 337-9

Katherine Brunt (5-60) completes five-wicket haul

Australia had declared on 337-9 earlier in the day, adding just 10 to their overnight total, with seamer Katherine Brunt (5-60) taking two wickets to complete her third Test five-wicket haul.

What's next?

The West Indies vs England T20 series comes to a conclusion in Bridgetown, Barbados this weekend with the fourth game on Saturday (8pm UK time) and the fifth on Sunday (8pm UK time).

The Women's Ashes, meanwhile, continues with the standalone Test match in Canberra (Thursday-Sunday). Australia led the multi-format series 4-2 after the three T20 internationals, with the hosts winning the first game by nine wickets before the second and third matches were washed out by rain.

Sticking in Australia, and the Big Bash League final is live on Sky Sports Cricket from 7.30am on Friday as Sydney Sixers look for a third successive title when they face Perth Scorchers at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne.