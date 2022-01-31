England's Under-19 World Cup stars: Meet the key players aiming for glory in the Caribbean

England captain Tom Prest raises his bat after reaching his century against the UAE at the U19 World Cup

England’s youngsters are just one win away from securing a place in the Under-19 World Cup final for the first time in almost a quarter of a century.

It's 24 years since the likes of Rob Key, Graeme Swann and Owais Shah swept New Zealand aside by seven wickets in Johannesburg to take the trophy - and none of the 11 subsequent finals have featured an England side.

Tom Prest's team have impressed so far in the Caribbean, winning all three group matches before beating South Africa in the quarter-finals, but must now overcome Afghanistan in their final four clash on Tuesday, live on Sky Sports Cricket.

So who have been the standout figures during England's encouraging campaign so far?

ICC Under-19s World Cup Cricket Live on

Jacob Bethell

The Warwickshire left-hander, who grew up in Barbados, was earmarked for stardom when former England star Ian Bell - citing Bethell's emergence as a factor in his own decision to retire from county cricket - labelled him 'the best 17-year-old' he had ever seen.

Jacob Bethell scored a brutal 88 in England's win over South Africa

Having made his Bears debut in all three formats last season, Bethell has gone some way towards justifying Bell's praise with some dominant performances at the top of the order in this tournament.

He top-scored with 44 in England's victory over Bangladesh, got them off to a flying start against the UAE with 62 and then demolished South Africa's bowling with 88 from just 42 balls to set up a resounding six-wicket success.

Tom Prest

The pressures of captaincy don't appear to have affected Prest, whose innings of 93 against Canada laid the foundations for his side's 106-run victory in Basseterre - but even better was to come.

Prest has led his side to the last four and made some big contributions with the bat

The Hampshire batter blazed a remarkable unbeaten 154 from 119 balls just two days later at the same venue, flaying 13 fours and four sixes against the Emirati bowlers as England racked up 362-6.

Raj Bawa's 162 not out for India against Uganda has denied Prest the honour of top score in the tournament so far, but who would bet against the skipper going big again in Tuesday's semi-final?

Josh Boyden

The Lancashire left-arm seamer has proved adept at taking early wickets throughout the tournament, bagging a total of 12 in his four games so far - second only to Sri Lanka's Dunith Wellalage.

Lancashire left-armer Josh Boyden has taken 12 wickets in four games in the tournament so far

Boyden opened the England campaign with a devastating return of 4-16 as Bangladesh were blown away for just 97 and matched that with another four-wicket haul, including two in as many balls, to wrap up victory against Canada.

Hs economy rate was impressive in the UAE win, finishing with 2-10 from five overs, and he made early inroads again in the quarter-final, removing both South African openers cheaply to put his side on the front foot.

Rehan Ahmed

Leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed, who made the headlines as a 13-year-old when he bowled Ben Stokes in the nets ahead of a Lord's Test match, has progressed into a key member of the side during this tournament.

Leggie Rehan Ahmed has made a big impact since being brought into the England XI

The Leicestershire player did not feature in England's first two group games, but made an immediate impact to close out a comfortable victory against the UAE, finishing with figures of 4-30.

Ahmed's role was even more significant in the quarter-final clash, wrecking South Africa's middle order with 4-48 as they slid from a promising position at 117-3 to be bowled out for 209.

Watch England take on Afghanistan in the U19 World Cup semi-final from 1pm, Wednesday on Sky Sports Cricket.