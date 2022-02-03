Australia retain Women's Ashes with ODI win over England as Beth Mooney and Darcie Brown star
Australia retain the Women's Ashes after beating England by 27 runs in the first ODI to take an 8-4 series lead; Beth Mooney made 73 as Australia posted 205-9 in Canberra before Darcie Brown took 4-34 and Megan Schutt claimed her 100th ODI scalp as England were bowled out for 178
By Sam Drury
Last Updated: 03/02/22 10:40am
Australia have retained the Women's Ashes after Beth Mooney and Darcie Brown led them to a 27-run win over England in the first one-day international to give them an 8-4 lead in the multi-format series.
Mooney top-scored with 73 as the home side set England 206 to win in Canberra and 18-year-old Brown claimed 4-34 to help bowl the tourists out for 178 and ensure the Ashes trophy will remain in Australia.
Heather Knight's side seemed to have the edge at the halfway stage after restricting Australia to 205-9 with Kate Cross (3-33) and Katherine Brunt (3-40) impressing, but, while they kept up with a very manageable run-rate throughout the chase, wickets fell at regular intervals on a surface that was nipping around for the seamers.
It was the spin of Jess Jonassen that sealed the win for Australia, though, the left-armer taking a sharp return catch to dismiss Cross and start the celebrations at the Manuka Oval.
Women's Ashes - first ODI
- Australia retain the Women's Ashes with 27-run win
- Home side posted 205-9 after being put in to bat
- Beth Mooney (73); Kate Cross (3-33), Katherine Brunt (3-40)
- England bowled out for 178 in 45 overs in reply
- Nat Sciver (45); Darcie Brown (4-34), Jess Jonassen (2-30)
- Megan Schutt (2-39) takes her 100th ODI wicket
- Australia lead series 8-4 with two ODIs to play
- Teams move to Melbourne for second and third ODIs
While the Ashes are lost, England can still draw the series with victories in the last two ODIs, in Melbourne in the next week.
More to follow...
What's next?
The Women's Ashes series will conclude with a further two one-day internationals. They will take place at Junction Oval in Melbourne on February 6 and 8 respectively with England fighting to earn a draw. Victory in a one-day international is worth two points, while the sides will pick up a point apiece in the event of a tie or no result.
England's men's Test team return to action in March against the West Indies. The three-match series starts in Antigua (March 8-12) followed by fixtures in Barbados (March 16-20) and Grenada (March 24-28).