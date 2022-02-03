Australia retain Women's Ashes with ODI win over England as Beth Mooney and Darcie Brown star

Darcie Brown took four wickets as Australia won the first ODI to retain the Women's Ashes

Australia have retained the Women's Ashes after Beth Mooney and Darcie Brown led them to a 27-run win over England in the first one-day international to give them an 8-4 lead in the multi-format series.

Mooney top-scored with 73 as the home side set England 206 to win in Canberra and 18-year-old Brown claimed 4-34 to help bowl the tourists out for 178 and ensure the Ashes trophy will remain in Australia.

Heather Knight's side seemed to have the edge at the halfway stage after restricting Australia to 205-9 with Kate Cross (3-33) and Katherine Brunt (3-40) impressing, but, while they kept up with a very manageable run-rate throughout the chase, wickets fell at regular intervals on a surface that was nipping around for the seamers.

It was the spin of Jess Jonassen that sealed the win for Australia, though, the left-armer taking a sharp return catch to dismiss Cross and start the celebrations at the Manuka Oval.

Women's Ashes - first ODI Australia retain the Women's Ashes with 27-run win

Home side posted 205-9 after being put in to bat

Beth Mooney (73); Kate Cross (3-33), Katherine Brunt (3-40)

England bowled out for 178 in 45 overs in reply

Nat Sciver (45); Darcie Brown (4-34), Jess Jonassen (2-30)

Megan Schutt (2-39) takes her 100th ODI wicket

Australia lead series 8-4 with two ODIs to play

Teams move to Melbourne for second and third ODIs

While the Ashes are lost, England can still draw the series with victories in the last two ODIs, in Melbourne in the next week.

What's next?

The Women's Ashes series will conclude with a further two one-day internationals. They will take place at Junction Oval in Melbourne on February 6 and 8 respectively with England fighting to earn a draw. Victory in a one-day international is worth two points, while the sides will pick up a point apiece in the event of a tie or no result.

England's men's Test team return to action in March against the West Indies. The three-match series starts in Antigua (March 8-12) followed by fixtures in Barbados (March 16-20) and Grenada (March 24-28).