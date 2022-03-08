Women's Cricket World Cup: England are confident heading into 'massive game' against West Indies

Danni Wyatt says England are confident heading into their second group match against West Indies at the World Cup

Danni Wyatt says England are confident ahead of their "massive game" against the West Indies in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup.

England opened their campaign with a 12-run defeat at the hands of Australia on Saturday but Wyatt insists the team are primed and ready to bounce back.

Group Stage - Standings Played Won Lost Points 1. Australia 2 2 0 4 2. India 1 1 0 2 3. South Africa 1 1 0 2 4. New Zealand 2 1 1 2 5. West Indies 1 1 0 2 6. England 1 0 1 0 7. Bangladesh 2 0 2 0 8. Pakistan 2 0 2 0

"We're all really confident. We've got a massive game, which is purely our focus," Wyatt told Sky Sports.

"I thought that we played some fantastic cricket the other night against the Aussies. Obviously, we were gutted not to get the win but there were so many positives that we can take from that game - especially with our batting.

"So, if we can put two and two together with our batting and bowling, then it will stand us in great stead for the rest of the tournament."

It's nice to play the Aussies first up and now we can focus on all of the other teams. Hopefully, we can get on a roll now. There were so many positives from the match against the Aussies; it was small margins. Danni Wyatt

An impressive century from Nat Sciver was certainly one of the positives Wyatt mentioned when analysing England's opener against Australia.

Sciver took the game deep with her unbeaten 109 from 85 balls. After producing on the greatest stage of all, Wyatt says her team-mate has remained level-headed.

"She's still as cool as a cucumber and very calm, nothing seems to faze her. She's ready to go again."

The West Indies, who are ranked seventh in the world, produced an upset victory in their opening match of the competition against New Zealand.

New Zealand lost three wickets in the final over during the three-run defeat. West Indies seamer Deandra Dottin and Chinelle Henry both proved to be hugely influential in the encounter.

"They've got some great hitters in their team and a great bowling attack as well," Wyatt said.

"We'll sit down, go through what we're going to come up against in terms of both their bowling and batting, and go out there nice and calm.

"Everyone knows their role, we'll go out there, have some fun and see if we can get those two points.

England's World Cup fixtures - All live on Sky Sports (times GMT) Opponent Location Timings / Result Australia Hamilton Lost by 12 runs West Indies Dunedin March 8 at 10pm South Africa Mount Maunganui March 14 at 10pm India Mount Maunganui March 16 at 1am New Zealand Auckland March 19 at 10pm Pakistan Christchurch March 24 at 1am Bangladesh Wellington March 26 at 10pm

"Obviously, you've got Deandra Dottin who has been around [for a while], we've seen her bat fantastically and she can also bowl. "She's a game-changer. You've got Hayley Matthews and she can take the game away from you as well.

"With The Hundred and The Big Bash, a lot of us have played with and against them so we know what we're going to come up against. We're definitely ready for the challenge.

"We'll come up with some good plans to get them out and we're feeling pretty confident."

England have won all four of their previous encounters with the West Indies on the World Cup stage.

Watch every game of the Women's Cricket World Cup live on Sky Sports World Cup, with England's meeting with the West Indies live from 9.30pm on Tuesday evening.