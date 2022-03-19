Women's Cricket World Cup: England want to put things right against New Zealand, says Anya Shrubsole

Anya Shrubsole says England will have a point to prove when they take on New Zealand in a must-win Women's World Cup match in Auckland on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports.

The defending champions lost their first three matches in the tournament but kept their slim semi-final hopes alive with a four-wicket victory over India at Mount Maunganui on Wednesday.

Heather Knight's side still face an uphill battle to qualify for the semi-finals as they prepare to face the hosts, who have had similarly mixed fortunes in the competition so far, having won two and lost three of their opening five matches, and they will also be pushing for victory to have a chance of progressing.

Looking ahead to the game, England seamer Shrubsole said: "We're motivated by wanting to put some things right that we feel like we haven't achieved in this tournament so far and everyone will individually have their own motivation.

"So I guess we're wanting to come out here and win and that just goes without saying, that's how we approach every single game and I guess it's about us wanting to give a true reflection of ourselves as a team that we feel like we haven't done at times during this tournament.

"We want to win every game of cricket that we play, we're here representing England and we have a huge amount of pride in that and we're here to win every game that we play.

"So yes we're obviously motivated but I wouldn't say we're necessarily more motivated than the three games that we lost and the three games that we're about to play."

After taking on New Zealand, England will play Pakistan and Bangladesh in their final two group matches.

Greenway: Still a big job to do

Former England cricketer Lydia Greenway felt England's improved bowling and fielding was the key to their vital four-wicket victory over India and wants more of the same against New Zealand.

"So much better than what we've seen in previous games and I think we spoke a lot about their bowling and how they had been missing their lengths, some of the best bowlers in the world in Katherine Brunt and Anya Shrubsole not executing what they wanted to," said Greenway after England's first win of the tournament.

"But today it was a stark contrast to what we've seen. They bowled fuller, they got the ball to swing, they got early wickets as well which was so important in eventually bowling India out for a 134.

"That's what happens often in fielding, if you start well, generally you're going to be absolutely fine.

"But unfortunately for England they haven't always started well in the field. I thought their catching was excellent, direct hits were brilliant as well, they took all their opportunities, and their ground fielding, for bowlers when you know you're being backed up in the field by your fielders and saving runs it gives you that bit more confidence and they looked a very good unit today.

"They go to Auckland next to play New Zealand and it's crucial now England recover well so they're able to go again because they've still got a big job to do."

Watch England Women take on New Zealand Women in a must-win World Cup clash live on Sky Sports World Cup from 9.30pm on Saturday night.